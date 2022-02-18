Imaray Ulloa introduces her boyfriend, the surgeon Fabián Fontaine, and congratulates him on his 48th birthday

¡Imara Ulloa he no longer hides his new love! The Cuban actress confessed a few weeks ago that she was in love with a surgeon again, a relationship that she began after ending her marriage with Yubran Moon. But it has not been until now that he has wanted to publicly present Fabian Fontaine like your partner.

The date chosen to confirm their relationship was the surgeon’s 48th birthday, whom he defined as “a good son, a good father, a good friend, the best surgeon in the world and a very good boyfriend.” The beautiful words did not stop there, because the 31-year-old influencer added: “It’s a lot for me. God always rewards me with good things, but with you he got out of hand.”

“Happy birthday my life. I love you”, he expressed to conclude this congratulatory message, with which he ends months of rumors of romance with the Cuban surgeon, resident in Miami (Florida).

To accompany this loving congratulations, the ex-protagonist of “Neither Moon nor Honey” He shared a romantic video in which he collects images of the two of them together on romantic dates, trips they have made in recent months and even training together. Moments and scenes of complicity in which she demonstrates the great love they have for each other and how well they are doing as a couple.

The Cuban actress is in a very sweet moment both personally and professionally. As for her career, Imaray is succeeding with her social networks where she adds thousands of new followers every day. meanwhile personally, he just bought his first house in miamia news that has her very excited.

Now we know that another of the reasons for her happiness is her boyfriend Fabián, to whom she also wrote a nice comment on her social networks to make it clear, once again, how well their relationship is going.

Capture Instagram

“My life, I wish you all the good things in this world, may God continue to fill you with blessings. I love you very much. Happy birthday,” Imaray commented. Congratulations and…long live love!

