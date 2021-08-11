important decision for the couple.

The couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has made an important decision: a new milestone for the two sex symbols of America.

Will it be the right time?

The sails continue to swell love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The two sex symbols of America had already had a relationship quite turbulent in 2002, finally ended in 2004. The Lopez, in the meantime she had gone ahead first alongside her friend Marc Anthony (with whom he had twins Emme and Max) and then with the former sportsman Alexander Rodriguez.

Ben Affleck, for his part, immediately after ending the love affair with the singer, undertook an important relationship with the actress Jennifer Garner, known on the set of Pearl Harbor and by whom he had three children. The marriage unfortunately ended in divorce in 2015.

Now the unfortunate lovers are trying again, both free and serene got back together at the beginning of this summer and now they are the most paparazzi couple of 2021.

Apparently, the flashback between the Bennifer, is bound to last a long time since an indiscreet source of the US Weekly revealed that the two would intention to go and live together.

New important goal therefore for the new couple who are proving to have no intention of making the mistakes of the past.

Some friends of the couple, in fact, have revealed: “When not working, Ben and Jen spend virtually all of their evenings together“- the singer and the actor have become indivisible. La Lopez and Affleck had been paparazzi last July 13 engaged in a passionate kiss at the restaurant.

We just have to wish them the happiness that perhaps they had longed for in the now distant 2002.