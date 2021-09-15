Impossible 7 », the production of the film has been interrupted (again)

Troubled, to put it mildly. The production of Mission: Impossible 7, last chapter of the saga starring Tom Cruise, could not have had more misfortune. After an initial setback, due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic, Paramount had to suspend the shooting of the film. A staff member tested positive for Covid-19, which already happened last October.

Then, with the sets open in Italy, the production was forced to announce the illness of twelve people, freezing all work activities.

Tom Cruise, according to exchanges reconstructed by the English press, would have lost his light, attacking members of the team who he believed did not respect safety protocols. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” Paramount promised today stop shooting will be valid until Monday 14 June. “We are following all the rules of the case,” read a short press release, where a new release date for the film has not yet been announced.

