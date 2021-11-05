“In 2030 the richest 1% in the world will produce emissions 30 times beyond the limits”

The study was conducted in collaboration with theInstitute for European Environmental Policy and it Stockholm Environment Institute.

Baleful predictions – In detail, the analysis, considering the global population as a whole as if it were part of a single country, estimates that by 2030 the levels of emissions produced by the poorest half of the planet will still be far below the established limits . The richest 10% in the world will outnumber them by nine times. It would therefore be necessary for the richest 1% to reduce their emissions by 97% compared to today.

Objective: to reduce emissions – In summary, without a radical turnaround in less than ten years, the emissions produced by the richest 10% will take us to the point of no return regardless of what the remaining 90% of humanity will do.

The responsibility of the richest – “A single space flight, such as those organized by private agencies for the super rich, is responsible for more emissions than produced by the world’s poorest billion people in a year,” said Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s Climate Policy Lead.

Situation destined to get worse – According to the Oxfam report, the geography of inequality in the production of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere is destined to change, because more and more citizens of middle-income countries will contribute to the share produced by the richest 1 and 10%. By 2030, Chinese citizens will be responsible for almost a quarter (23%) of the emissions produced by the top 1%, US citizens for almost a fifth (19%) and Indian citizens for a tenth (11%).

“To bridge the pollution gap by 2030, governments need to take action against the main and wealthiest polluters. Inequality and the climate crisis should therefore be tackled together, “added Tim Gore, author of the report.

“If we do not change course, inequalities will remain unbridgeable of income and emissions among the world population, in defiance of the principle of equity that is at the heart of the Paris Agreement, “said Emily Ghosh of the Stockholm Environment Institute. By setting emission reduction targets, governments” must center the analysis of the inequality of carbon dioxide production “.