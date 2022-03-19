In China, the first deaths of COVID-19 have been reported in the past year

Two deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in China, the first after a year in which the disease had not officially caused deaths. According to information released by the national health commission, the people who died lived in the north-eastern province of Jilin, where travel restrictions have been introduced in the last week due to the growth of infections. According to local authorities, one of the dead was an elderly man of unspecified age, the other was over 60. Covid has aggravated their health, already compromised by other diseases.

3,844 new infections were found in China on Saturday, most of them in Jilin. Considering that up to a week ago there were 100 cases reported in the province per day, the growth has been quite rapid. As already happened during the first waves of the epidemic, China has decided to maintain very strict restrictions to protect the elderly population, which has a relatively low vaccination rate and who live mainly in rural areas where it is more difficult to guarantee health care. In total, China reported 4,638 deaths from the coronavirus.