In photos, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, the star couple of the men’s fashion shows in Paris

During Paris fashion week, the American couple lent themselves to the game of flashes, shining in the front row of the parades.

We only saw them, from Tuesday June 21 to Sunday June 26, when Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in full swing. The event brought together fashion professionals, major luxury houses but also its share of celebrities, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The couple of American actors knew how to do well during this summer edition alongside Audrey Tautou, Naomi Campbell or even Carla Bruni… Not used to Paris fashion week, the singer and former actress of seven at home nevertheless made it to three of the most anticipated parades. They were thus present in the front rows of presentations of the houses of Louis Vuitton, Dior or the Kenzo brand, immortalized by Parisian photographers.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week

stylistic parade

Thursday, June 23, the couple signed their first joint appearance in the front row of the Louis Vuitton fashion show. On this occasion, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake wore the colors of the flagship of LVMH. The American actress was dressed in a gold-colored embroidered pinafore dress while her husband opted for a printed shirt and wide high-waisted pants. The next day, beige and white had the honors of the couple during the Dior Homme 2023 show. Finally, to close their Parisian stopover, the parents of Silas and Phineas, had dressed in clothes from the very first Kenzo collection by Niggo during the show. of the brand created by Kenzo Takada. A harmonious stylistic parade, to reconnect with light.