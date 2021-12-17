In Texas the candidate bets on Bitcoin | Crypto Revolution in the United States

For some time now we have been keeping you updated on what is happening in the USE in terms of crossing between policy And Bitcoin. There are good news after the NY mayor that’s pro $ BTC And Francis Suarez, mayor of You love me, who will also receive his retirement in cryptocurrency.

One of the next candidates for governor of the Texas, the Republican Don Huffines just announced away Twitter to have committed a team for the revision from the Bitcoin Policy of the Texan state, with the declared intent to make the Texas a Bitcoin citadel.

The Bitcoin game will also be played in Texas

Texas home of Bitcoin? The fight is ignited in the USA

The news that comes from Texas it would not have much relevance if it were not inserted within a broader political and economic context. On the one hand, in fact, we have the White House traction Dem, which immediately showed itself to be relatively opposed to the expansion of Bitcoin even within the world of the real economy.

On the other hand, local governors – as in the case of Suarez in Miami – they are looking for from the side Rep to be promoters of an instrument of freedom and of minors state interference. A struggle that is demonstrating once again how the political debate is actually much more mature in the USE, despite the SEC resistances also towards structured financial products.

Also Don Huffines – who will soon be a candidate for Governor of Texas he decided to have his say, employing one of his own team precisely in the search for possible openings a Bitcoin should he be elected, in a state that traditionally is Rep and that, very importantly, it has cheap energy available – which could also attract i Bitcoin miner.

The next election campaigns will also be played on Bitcoin

With further certainty, that should help bring back the calm on markets, in case anyone still has doubts about the future persistence of Bitcoin. The upcoming election campaigns in the US – local and otherwise – will also focus on $ BTC.

A force with which everyone, in favor and less in favor, will have to deal. An undeniable force that, in the coming months and years, will also have enormous pressure on the price of $ BTC. Why not Bitcoin to need the policy, but the policy to no longer be able to ignore Bitcoin.