“In the autumn everyone will have to do it, there will be a new wave”

Other than free everyone: Covid with the first heat will not disappear. Indeed, the numbers of infections are underestimated due to the few tests carried out. And the feeling that the virus is less aggressive, and causes fewer deaths (155 victims yesterday), is wrong: too many people not vaccinated, or poorly vaccinated (those who have not completed the cycle of administration) who become easy targets of Covid and of its variants, so much so that a summer with higher numbers of cases (yesterday 62,037 infections) and deaths is expected, and in the autumn the conditions could be created for a new wave. Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University and consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, does not mince words to photograph the state of the pandemic in Italy: the only barrier to stopping Covid remains the vaccine, for everyone . An injection to be done once a year to try to stop the boom in infections, as happens with the flu shot. The ISS data also confirm this: thanks to vaccines, about 150,000 deaths have been avoided.

Professor Ricciardi have we reached the pandemic peak?

“We haven’t reached the peak. We still have to wait because we are dealing with an extremely contagious variant of Covid and probably the Italian numbers are underestimated. We must not let our guard down, because we run the risk of having a further increase in cases ».

Are few tampons being made in Italy?

“Yes, a few tests.”

Many think that Covid is over, do you understand?

“Yes, it is a wrong feeling, and this implies a greater vulnerability for those who have not received the vaccine or who have been poorly vaccinated, perhaps taking a single dose or in any case not completing the vaccination cycle”.

Will we also do the fourth dose, a new booster?

«The vaccination with three doses does not completely protect against infection, but protects against the serious effects of Covid, from hospitalization and above all from death. The new recall allows the frail and the over 80s to strengthen their defenses. In autumn, then, a new dose will be needed for everyone ».

Will new vaccines arrive?

«Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, because there will be favorable conditions for the spread of the virus and there will be an attenuation of vaccine protection in the entire population. We hope to have all-encompassing vaccines, because the vaccines we have today do not fully protect and monoclonal antibodies, except in one case, have not proved effective against the virus ».

At what point am I?

“The results of the new experimental vaccines will arrive in the fall, we just have to wait.”

So is there a booster for everyone?

“When the new vaccines arrive, a booster will be recommended for everyone.”

How to convince those who have chosen not to get vaccinated?

“We would need a more active role of family doctors”.