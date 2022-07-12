“In the classroom there was a bed for me”: the Ukrainian who grew up in Cuba with the rare Larsen disease

Andrea Diaz Cardona

Imagine not knowing anyone like you, someone who can understand what it’s like to have a body like yours.

That is the reality that has lived Cristina Benitez. She is 34 years old, was born in the Ukraine, but grew up in Cuba.

His life has been marked by the history of these two countries: the Chernobyl disaster, communism and more recently the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In the midst of all this, Cristina has not had the opportunity to get together with people who, like her, suffer from Larsen syndrome.

I was about 7 years old when I looked in the mirror and saw that my legs were not like those of other children.

Until then I had not felt particularly different, although the truth is that I do not have many memories of the first years of my life.

I know what my mother has told me: that when she was a few months old she noticed that something was not right. My legs weren’t responding, the arches of my feet were very flat and the palms of my hands also looked a little weird.

But they told him not to worry. He had to insist a lot, until he decided to do an x-ray that revealed something very strange.

My leg bones almost floated because there was nothing above them, no well-shaped hips to support them.

It was the 80s and apparently in that hospital in Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, they had not seen a case like it. Maybe that’s why they told my mom that I would never walk and that I would spend my whole life in a wheelchair.

Why me?

Years passed before we could understand why my body is different.

Since in Ukraine they couldn’t explain what was happening to me, it wasn’t very clear what treatment they could offer me.

At first the most obvious thing was the dysplasia of my hips. It is a mismatch between the hip socket and the top of the femur. In a normal case, the head of the leg bone fits completely into the hip, but when there is dysplasia, it does not.

And my case is even more strange because I have that condition in both legs. So I was put in a cast from hip to ankle, plus a tube between my knees to help maintain proper posture.

Meanwhile my parents began to explore possible explanations. Everyone wondered why my body was like this.

Neither in my father’s family nor in my mother’s had there been an equal case or, at least, a similar one.

Since my father is Cuban, they decided to seek medical advice on the island. After all, if that country is famous for something, it is for the professionalism of its doctors and for its advances in biotechnology.

That is why after turning 1 year old I began a long adventure in Cuba.

Two stories intersect?

On the island I was treated by several doctors, including a geneticist, who tried to understand the reason for my condition.

Inquiring with my parents they thought about the possibility that some external factor had affected my mother during the pregnancy.

It was there that my story intersected with that of Chernobyl.

A year before I was born, the accident at the nuclear plant in that city had occurred. The explosion caused a “radioactive rain” that affected the nearby population and generated various health problems.

The funny thing is that around the same time my mother had been in Kyiv, the capital, which is located only 80 kilometers from Chernobyl. After thinking back and trying to connect the dots, they thought that maybe she was exposed to radiation and that could have affected my formation in the womb.

And although they could not confirm a direct relationship between the two events, that suspicion opened a door that changed my life.

Since we were already in Cuba and my diagnosis was so strange and serious, they were able to apply for the program that treated children who had been affected by the Chernobyl accident.

It was a kind of agreement in which Cuba periodically treated Ukrainian children, followed them up medically and provided them with the necessary treatments.

It felt like a big family. We children periodically went to Cuba and the Ukraine. Each one received the attention that their case required.

They did a rigorous study on me. They did not find the exact diagnosis, but they did offer me a treatment that helped me walk, even when that seemed impossible.

Normality with limitations

I had crutches and therapies that helped me gain mobility despite abnormalities in my hips, legs, and feet.

When I was about 5 years old I walked for the first time. I don’t remember it, but my grandmother was there and she tells me it was moving.

What I do remember is that I spent a lot of time in the hospital and listening to doctors talk, but I didn’t pay much attention to them.

My life was normal, I couldn’t play sports, but I did play and spend time with my classmates. They helped me move from one place to another.

In the classroom, since I couldn’t sit for long, they designed me a wooden bed with a wedge [barra elevada]. I would lie on my stomach, my shoulders hanging a little and my chin on the wedge. That way I had my hands free and could write, but also my spine was straight and I didn’t have to put my body weight on my hips.

When I turned 12 I began to understand the medical explanation about my body. I remember that for the first time I understood in detail the dysplasia of my hips. Also at that age I got my period and it was complex to start dealing with another pain.

It was not easy for the pain in my bones to be added to that of menstrual cramps, and the discomfort in my back also worsened.

Is that I was also born with what is known as spina bifida occulta. I knew I had it but it hadn’t really bothered me much until I was in my teens.

spina bifida it is a congenital defect. It occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form correctly.

The neural tube (the structure of a developing embryo that eventually becomes the baby’s brain, spinal cord, and surrounding tissues) usually forms early in pregnancy and closes by day 28 after delivery. conception. In babies with spina bifida, part of the neural tube does not close and develop properly, causing problems with the spinal cord and spinal bones.

Spina bifida can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of defect, size, location, and complications. When necessary, early treatment of spina bifida involves surgery, although such treatment does not always completely resolve the problem.

It was not easy to grow up with these particularities, but being able to go to school helped me a lot. I managed to finish up to 12th grade and graduated from high school.

lonely adulthood

My dream was to study medicine, but I couldn’t achieve it. The same people who worked in that area explained to me that the shifts were demanding, that you had to move all the time and that it would not be easy to be in the spaces of the laboratories with special mobility needs.

I thought of other alternatives, but it was complicated. When I turned 17, for example, they operated on a knee that was very worn out and that disabled me for a long time.

Like every time I tried to start a curriculum, some medical issue got in the way: surgery, therapy, disability.

What did finally come was an answer to the questions about my body.

When I was 20 years old, I was seen by chance by a doctor in Cuba who was coming to visit. He told me that my case seemed to be Larsen Syndrome.

They sent me some specialized tests and radiology confirmed the diagnosis.

Larsen’s syndrome it’s a disorder Geenerare tic that has been associated with a variety of diverse symptoms. The classic form of the syndrome is caused by a mutation of the FLNB gene. Y It occurs at a frequency of 1 in 100,000.

Signs and symptoms may include clubfoot and numerous joint dislocations at birth (affecting the hips, knees, and elbows); cflexible joints; and a distinctive appearance to the face, hands, feet, and fingers, with square-shaped fingertips. X-rays often show small extra bones in the wrists and ankles.

Other features may include short stature, hypermobility, cleft palate, hearing loss, and an abnormal curvature of the spine that can lead to weakness in the arms and/or legsCome in other complications.

That was the definitive answer to the impression I had in front of the mirror when I was 7 years old and all in search of my parents with the Cuban doctors.

Now I know that being Ukrainian saved me from being confined to a wheelchair. Thanks to the medical assistance that they gave me in Cuba, I have been able to have a better quality of life.

But on the other hand, growing up on an economically constrained island also isolated me a bit. I have not met someone who has my same diagnosis, I imagine that there are not many cases in such a small country.

It was also not easy to accept that the romantic life is not necessarily available to me. Most people focus only on the exterior, on physical attractiveness, and that means they don’t give themselves the opportunity to meet people with diverse bodies.

I don’t know what will happen later, but at some point I understood that it is a reality that is beyond my reach. And as they say in good Cuban “I don’t break my head” thinking about it.

And more so now that my home country is in a terrible war against Russia. My maternal family is Ukrainian and it has not been easy to see everything that is happening from a distance.

My grandmother had to flee Kharkiv because of the constant bombing and we still don’t know if her house is still standing. I never imagined seeing something like this and less between two sister countries.

My hope

I have always thought that I would have loved to practice some Paralympic sport, I hope I can do it at least as an amateur.

It is impossible with my current situation because what I had on my hip has worn out a lot over the years. My buttocks are really bony, it is very painful to sit.

I also can’t bend my legs and separating them is difficult. I can walk, but not much because putting my weight on my legs when my hips have no resistance is very painful.

In addition, there are not many facilities adapted for people with disabilities on the island, finding a public bathroom, for example, is an odyssey. They do not have the necessary space or supports. All of that makes it better to stay home.

My hope is that they can put individual prostheses on each hip. It is a challenge because it is not a conventional prosthesis, it must be very small to fit the size of my bones.

I am very grateful because I know that in Cuba they have done everything they could for me, but they could not offer me those prostheses.

And now that my grandmother had to leave Ukraine because of the war, I decided to reunite with her and the rest of the family in the US.

It’s been a long journey, but I’m optimistic. Our Ukrainian family is doing well and that is appreciated. I just hope that in North America they can help me with the prosthetics.

I often think about what it would be like if I could improve my quality of life, I imagine that when I have the prostheses I will fly… I hope to be able to do everything that I haven’t been able to do up to now.