in the face of scandal, Cristiano Ronaldo forced to hide!

This is a case that has not ceased to agitate the British press since Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo unpinned after the match against Everton by slamming the mobile phone of a young Toffees supporter on the ground. A very bad gesture which takes on increasingly important proportions, especially as the mother of the 14-year-old teenager, autistic and affected both morally and physically in the hand, did not spare CR7 with heavy criticism in several newspapers.

Cristiano Ronaldo hid to leave training!

If on the side of Manchester United, we do not intend to take other sanctions after the almost immediate apologies of the Portuguese star on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo is for his part forced to the most total discretion. The Daily Mail has indeed reported that CR7 even hid in the back of a car to try to leave Manchester United’s training center as discreetly as possible…

Discretion also valid on social networks since since this episode and his apologies published on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo has simply not published anything, he who is usually active on a daily basis. Crisis communication is therefore underway, CR7 is doing everything to be forgotten!