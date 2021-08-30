In “The Gray Man” Chris Evans chases Ryan Gosling and you have to see that bruises

Filming of The Gray Man, the new film by Russian brothers, yes, just the brothers directors of the saga of Avengers.

Anthony and Joe Russo they reunite with an old acquaintance of theirs: the former Captain American Chris Evans that this time he will have to hunt down Ryan Gosling.

In the cast many other beautiful names: Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard e Regé-Jean Page, ready to conquer Hollywood after his hot debut in the series Bridgerton.

Chris Evans – getty images

The feature film is a action thriller based on the novel of the same name by Marc Greany and follows the story of a freelance murderer and former CIA agent Court Gentry / Ryan Gosling, while an old colleague of his, Lloyd Hansen / Chris Evans, has to hunt him down.

Is exactly Chris Evans gave us an amazing update on the movie, releasing a photo on Instagram in which he showed i bruises that sprouted after the filming of one action scene:

“It’s like watching the leaves change color in the fall, but condensed into a painful afternoon. (I had a little fight with the Gray Man) #thegrayman“, he captioned the photo of his forearm full of black and blue spots.

Ryan Gosling – getty images

In short, this makes us think that in the film we will see the two actors give us a real demonstration of how a fight scene is played, because apparently they spared nothing.

The Gray Man would like to usher in a new and ambitious franchise cinematic spying.

A possible debut date has not yet been announced.

ph. getty images