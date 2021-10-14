in the original storyboard, Woody was the villain

Woody from Toy Story is arguably one of the most iconic and recognizable characters from Disney Pixar movies, but in the original storyboard he was the film’s villain

The first Toy Story it was a tremendous success for the baby girl Pixar, and has probably changed the history of animated films forever. His characters are also among the most iconic and recognizable in the world of animation, and they have been a template for thousands of children. Nevertheless Woody he risked being… a villain. In fact, in the original storyboard of the film, it was the famous cowboy who acted as a villain principal.

It is quite difficult to imagine it, also because we were voiced by the late lament Fabrizio Frizzi, and even in the original version it was voiced by Tom Hanks, who has pretty much always played positive characters, and hearing him swear evil in the reel test must have been really tough.

On November 19, 1993, Pixar showed one storyboard and a clip of half of the film to the executives Disney, who were horrified by the tones used, so much so that they threatened to cut the project entirely. The reason it was so misunderstood by Disney was mainly Woody.

In fact, in the presentation, Woody was not the friendly leader we have come to know, but a real bully, who threw out the window Buzz Lightyear when Andy he had to choose which toy to bring from Pizza Planet, and then admit it candidly later, relaxing on Andy’s bed. In general, Woody treated pretty much all other toys badly, so much so that the wind-up dog, Slinky Dog, he feared him and acted as a licker. The story ended with the toys that, tired of Woody’s abuse, threw him out the window.

Loading... Advertisements

Disney therefore decided to give the team two weeks to correct the shot, and that’s where Steve Jobs he offered to lend a hand financially as the writers worked to refine the film and make Woody the character we have enjoyed all these years, turning Buzz’s fall from the window into an accident.

The rest, as they say, is history.

(Sources: 1, 2)