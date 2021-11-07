In the universe of Miss Dior perfume together with Natalie Portman

Natalie and I are on different hemispheres. And it is not a metaphor. The actress is in Australia when we talk on the phone, she has just finished acting in Thor: Love and Thunder. A small pause waiting for the start of the processing of The days of abandonment, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. And, ironically, there has been abandonment. A few days before filming began, the actress left the project, “due to unforeseen personal circumstances”. Lately he has made choices shrouded in mystery. For her birthday – she was born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981 – she gave herself a period of Instagram detox. Two months later she became active again, and she did it with a post dedicated to Dior. The actress is in fact the face of the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The commercial is a mini movie, where we see a radiant Natalie singing at the top of her voice Cry baby by Janis Joplin, driving a pickup truck full of flowers, diving into bed in an embroidered couture suit, flirting with a blond boy, running across a meadow and finally asking, “What about you? What would you do for love? ». In real life, she fell in love with the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, met in 2009 on the set of The black Swan. Her performance earned her an Oscar in 2010 and at the awards ceremony she was already expecting her first child, Aleph. Then came Amalia, four years old.

He started his career as a young man and revealed that he had to build a fortress around him. What suggestions do you give to your children?

I told them to be careful but of course also to be confident and open their hearts to love, people and experiences, because we cannot always live inside a fortress.

What will remain as a reminder of the long time spent in Australia?

It was great to live there for almost a year with my family, the people are so loving, it’s a wonderful country. I will remember the incredible nature where my kids loved to play and then all the great people I met and became friends with.

It is the face of a fragrance born in 1947, which symbolizes the rebirth after the Second World War. What does it mean today?

I feel very lucky to be able to interpret a perfume dedicated to Catherine, Christian’s sister. A woman who fought for the Resistance and was imprisoned during the war. There is a desire to find beauty after all the horrors and hardships of life, a commitment to love, justice and integrity. It is an inspirational story especially in this period when the whole world is facing difficult challenges.

This perfume is a hymn to nature and flowers. What role do they play in your life?

Nature is the center of my joy, it is pure happiness. I love taking long walks in the wilderness. One of the most relaxing and happiest places is in a park.

She participated in Dior campaigns that support women. In your opinion, what are the main emergencies today?

Unfortunately, there are a lot of them, but if I think about a particular theme it is access to education. In the world, girls do not have the same opportunities as male peers. School is fundamental, it affects the lives of women, their children and the entire community. During the pandemic, one of the things we have seen is that women have been under a lot of pressure as caregivers of children and the elderly. Another very strong theme is sexual violence, which many are still forced to suffer.

Is there anything to treasure from the period during the pandemic?

We had to face the condition of mortality, common to all human species. I believe that the terrible moments lived have made us appreciate the time we have available. Many people have experienced family tragedies, we have all suffered differently, but I think it helped to understand how lucky we are to be next to those we love. We must be grateful.

In addition to having embraced many social projects and being a reference figure in the battle for women’s rights, she is also one of the founders of the women’s football team Angel City FC. of Los Angeles. What do these experiences have in common?

What I hope to do is support the work of women. A goal that goes beyond the projects I have created. I would like more opportunities, security and equality, for all genders. And I wish women could go to work or just walk down the street without fearing for their own safety.

How do you gain self-confidence?

It is a process. I am not always and I don’t know anyone who is. We must never forget that we are special individuals and celebrate our diversity without seeking standardization.

On his Instagram profile he created the Natalie’sBooks Club. Where does the passion for books come from?

I’ve always loved reading more than anything else, I think it’s thanks to my parents. As a child I often got into trouble because I turned on the light in the evening when I was no longer allowed. I read everywhere: in the car, walking down the street without looking where I was going. I was a bit of a nerd! I believe that one of the greatest privileges in life is to meet and chat with the authors I admire. Creating the club was fun!

He has written a book in which he revisits some classic fairy tales for children. What drove her?

I wanted to tell stories that have a positive impact, inspiring moral principles and consistent with today’s world, because I believe that everyone, regardless of gender, should have the same messages and the same education. I wanted the books to reflect the world without male disproportion, like the ones I saw when I read fairy tales to my children.

What film are you most attached to?

Closer, it was the first time I felt treated equally by the director, Mike Nichols. I admire him very much, he was very respectful and encouraging. That film was a real turning point in my career.

As she prepared to step into the shoes of Jane Foster, superheroine in Thor: Love and Thunder?

I trained with Naomi Pendergast, a very good trainer. It was fun, we did weight lifting to strengthen the upper body.

If he had his superpowers, how would he use them?

I would use them to make people tell the truth.

