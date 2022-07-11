in turn Emma Watson opts for this trendy cut

After Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, it’s the turn of the beautiful Emma Watson to sport this ultra-trendy cut for the summer season.

The world of hairdressing is constantly reinventing itself. While mermaid lengths and beach-style waves are all the rage as the holidays approach, so is the wolf cut. This trendy haircut stands out thanks to its volume, its gradient but above all its tapered bangs. Ideal both on short hair and on XXL lengths, it is preferred on thick hair. Already adopted by Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, this daring haircut is also making a splash on social networks, especially on TikTok where the hashtag #wolfcut has more than 1.5 billion views. The latest celebrity to have fallen for this vintage cut? The beautiful Emma Watson.

©Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

How to adopt the “wolf cut” like Emma Watson?

Seen in Paris, at the Haute Couture Schiaparelli show, Emma Watson caused a sensation with her relaxed hairstyle. If you also want to opt for the “wolf cut”, know that the cut is rather simple to achieve since it owes its success to its casual style. Once well done, it can be styled wonderfully with a little texturizing spray, gel, or a cream for curly hair. In order to get the perfect cut, many TikTok users wield the scissors themselves for an impressive result. And although the rendering is not as perfect as a cut…

