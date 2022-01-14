In Wengen the antics of Kriechmayr’s ‘fake test’, at 12.30 off the descent on the Lauberhorn

Before the two queen races (with lowered start, as expected) in Wengen, with Dominik Paris in defense of his red bib. Feuz, with the number 3, can immediately address the challenge. The world champion will be there, but there is no lack of controversy: there are seven blues on the track, even Innerhofer believes in it.

Friday 14 January, 11:50

Fifth descent of the World Cup of the season, the first of the two planned on the Lauberhorn in Wengen which, only tomorrow, will present itself in its entirety and magnificence.

Today, with start at 12.30, we will start just above the Hundschopf for a race-1 that is already being discussed for one case, that of Vincent Kriechmayr; yesterday afternoon the FIS gave the okay to the Austrian to take part in today’s descent, despite not having competed in the tests since until Wednesday he was unable to leave his country after a first positive response to Covid. And what did the competition jury come up with, with Markus Waldner himself explaining at the captains’ meeting that he could derogate? At 9.45 this morning, Kriechmayr simply had to open the gate, stopping 10 meters later and thus validating a test and the opportunity to compete.

A antics that creates a dangerous precedent, beyond his particular situation between negative tampons in series and a stop that was imposed on him by the Austrian health authorities (but it is not the first case and it will not be the last of these times). In any case, it will start immediately with a bang as Beat Feuz, the big favorite on the track where he has already triumphed three times, will start with n ° 3 while Dominik Paris will defend his specialty leadership, coming out of the gate for ninth and before Kilde (11). Matteo Marsaglia will be the first Italian at the start, with 4, but beware of Christof Innerhofer (n ° 18), with a great feeling in practice and brilliant yesterday with eighth place in super-g.

Wengen men’s descent that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 12.30 with the FIS live timing service.

Mattia Casse will start with the number 30, fourth of the seven blues entered with Lele Buzzi (34), Guglielmo Bosca (44) and Pietro Zazzi, with the 50 last athlete at the start, to complete the lot.