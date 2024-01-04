In what position will Club America occupy its Overseas SITE for the FINAL RELIEF?

He American Club plans a tournament Closing 2024 and they’re tweaking their last chunks of the winter transfer market just days before they begin Liga MX. After hiring Christian “Chicote” Calderonthey will wait for possible losses to sign a foreign player.

What positions will Club America strengthen in Clausura 2024?

After Eagles of America they will hire Christian Calderon cover left-back position after rumors of departure Salvador Reyesthey are now interested in signing the winger due to the Argentine’s defeat Leonardo Suarez. Although this has not yet been confirmed by the team cream blue can be released because Necax Beams They are interested in signing the player for the next campaign and thus free up someone else’s place.

This could be the second defeat this season after Miguel Layun announced his resignation from American Club due to his retirement from professional football. Another situation that could happen is the departure of a Uruguayan player. Sebastian Caceres, who could migrate to the European team. Thanks to his good performance in the tournament with America, he was noticed by other teams besides participating in the tournament. Team Uruguay. With care Caceres, He America He could look for a foreign-born centre-back to compensate for his absence. None of these deviations were confirmed by either the players or the organizers. American Club.

Team Koapa They have a big responsibility to compete for the championship and win their second title in a row, so they are adjusting their figures without affecting the majority of the players who won the fourteenth title in their history. This is what he stated Emilio Azcarragaowner American Clubwho wants to keep the players, although they will let go of those who have offers.

When will Club America return for Clausura 2024?

Team led by technical director Andre Jardinewere divided into groups for pre-season training due to the heavy workload they had in 2023 due to friendlies, Liga MX and League Cup.

Part of the group arrived on January 3 at Koapa for physical tests and medical examinations. And the other part will arrive on January 10, the groups were formed depending on the activity that the players had in Opening 2023.

First confrontation Eagles of America will take place next Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Caliente Stadium against the team Xolos from Tijuana. The first home game will be against Club Queretaro in that “Blue Stadium” Atlanta team for the reconstruction of the Azteca stadium 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada.