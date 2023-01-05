INAI exhorts the risks in the use of online games by minors

Within the framework of Three Kings Day, the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) warned about technological toys, in which the data of minors are recorded and sent to third parties. Since several of these toys use internet connectivity in order to offer more immersive and interactive experiences.

Likewise, the institute warned of online video games, as well as applications or toys connected to the Internet, in which basic personal data is requested for their service or operation.

Therefore, without adequate adult supervision, children and adolescents can create profiles with the data collected during online games, such as age, tastes, interests, location and photos, which puts them at risk of interacting with strangers. in any part of the world, who under deception can obtain information that compromises their security and even their integrity.

Gaming sites are hotbeds for attackers looking for victims. Many sites use instant messages or email so that players can communicate, but within these chat systems there can be danger, because disguised as game administrators, people often spread malicious programs or share the password of the users, threatening them with blocks or banners.

To prevent, the INAI recommends:

Before purchasing or giving away a toy that connects to the Internet, it is convenient to review the information and opinions regarding said device or program. Read the privacy policy before using it. Identify what personal data will be used, what use it will be given and know if it will be shared with third parties. Verify the way in which consent is requested and provided for the use of personal data on devices. Review the security measures of the device or toy to protect the personal data that is used, for example, the encryption of information, mechanisms for parental supervision, and/or secure connections for the exchange of information. Identify if the device or toy connects with any application; if so, verify how the connection and the data exchanged during its use are made and protected. Protect identity, that is, use a nickname and never put your real name or address. Use strong passwords, which are complicated and unique for each site. If user data is compromised on a gaming site, attackers will not be able to access personal information. Avoid clicking on any links or attachments sent by strangers, as they could be malicious. Chat should be limited to close friends only. Use only official video game discussion sites and channels. Frequently update the antivirus on any device. Identify the person in charge before whom the ARCO rights (Access, Rectification, Cancellation and Opposition) of the personal data provided can be exercised. Turn off the toy when not in use to prevent the toy from continuing to collect data.

In this way, if you are a victim of identity theft, you can visit the INAI microsite where you can find information on what to do and who to turn to.

In case of detecting any improper treatment of personal data, it can be reported to the INAI by email to: [email protected]either [email protected]

MAO