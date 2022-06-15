Incredible transformation! This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken for the new “Barbie” film



Writing / The Voice of Michoacán

USA. The live action

have taken over the cinema in recent years, proof of this recent Disney films such as “Beauty and the Beast”

with Emma Watson or “cruella” with Emma Stone, productions that were very successful and have revived the stories we all loved as children, which is why now they decided to bring the most famous doll of all to the screen, Barbie,

where Ken will be played by Ryan Gosling, of whom we already have the first images of what he will look like in his role as Barbie’s boyfriend.

Photo: Twitter.

This Wednesday some photographs were leaked that revealed the new appearance of Ryan Gosling, who with a platinum blonde hair, bare chest and a denim outfit, became this famous doll that was born in the eighties and has accompanied Barbie through the years.

With this new look, Gosling will accompany margot robbie in this new film that will be directed by Greta Gerwin, responsible for “Little Women” and “Lady Bird”, and will be the first to bring to the cinema a romantic comedy based on a product of Mattel.

The film will be released next July 21, 2023 and will feature performances by Emma Mckey, who played Maeve “Sex Education”; Sim Liu, protagonist of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera And till Dua Lipa.