‘Infiel’ rises in prime time on Antena 3 and ‘Nightmare in El Paraíso’ still hasn’t reached a million

After the end of eurobasketball from last week, on Sunday night he returned to his usual audience datasomething that greatly benefited Antena 3’s Infiel series. According to Kantar data offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the Turkish series was the most watched non-informative program of the day.

A) Yes, Unfaithful reached a 16.6% audience share, with an average of 1,793,000 viewers. That represents an increase of 234,000 viewers and 2.6 percentage points of share compared to that seen the previous Sunday. It also becomes the most watched episode since May 8 and the leader of its slot.

Yesterday #Infiel25Sep of @antena3com signed 16.6% audience share and 1,793,000 viewers of average audience. The Turkish series recorded a total of 3,501,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA).#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/snzzuNlaU8 — Windward Communication (@blvcom) September 26, 2022

Antena 3 also gets the most watched news program of the day with Antenna 3 News 1who got a 19,4% quota and two.001,000 spectators.

It’s not going bad for La 1 either with the movie 2 Guns. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and Paula Patton, the film achieves 1.549,000 viewers and a 12.3% share.

Telecinco broadcast a new installment of the debate on Nightmare in Paradise, who returned to his usual schedule without the eurobasketball. It was a delivery in which José Ortega Cano entered live to send encouragement to Gloria Camila, his daughter, and in which Mónica Hoyos visited the set already expelled and settled some accounts. write down 966,000 followers and 11% share.

#NightmareDebate3 remains at 966,000 viewers and 11% share in prime time. 📺4,409,000 people contacted at least 1 minute. 👩 Grows to 14.5% among women.@nightmareparais @laralvarezg pic.twitter.com/qWbTBwzGyX — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) September 26, 2022

In Cuatro, Iker Jiménez was once again at the controls of the mystery ship in Fourth millenium. The program on this occasion dealt with the ghosts that would be in Buckingham Palace or how some countries have used parapsychology in times of war. The program reaches a 7% audience share with an average audience of 857,000 viewers.

👻 so good #Fourth millenium by winning yesterday a 7% share in the prime time of @four 🛸 The program conducted by @navedelmisterio it brought together 857,000 viewers, +12.7% capital gains and the 2nd program with the highest contribution to the network (24.2%).#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/DiG3ggPwYd — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) September 26, 2022

For its part, laSexta broadcast the feature film passenger 23. A tape that settled for 475,000 spectators and a 3.8%, which represents a rise compared to the previous week. Another film closes the night of the generalists: Annein Spanish versiona, de La 2. Attracts 287,000 spectators and 2,6% quota.

Of the rest of the day, it should be noted that Telecinco said goodbye to the viewers Is summer, in what was its most viewed installment, after nine weeks of broadcast. His mean was 11.8 share points with 1,206,000 viewers. The program focused largely on issues related to the pink news, such as the separation of Risto Mejide from Laura Escanes and the crisis that Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva would have.

