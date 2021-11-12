info for Tuscany

The third dose of the anti Covid vaccine, the so-called “boosters”, can also be requested by citizens between 40 and 60 years old as long as they have received the second at least six months earlier. These are the specifications provided by the Ministry of Health regarding the next steps of the immunization campaign against Covid. An mRna vaccine will be inoculated and, as mentioned, it can only be received by those who have completed the first cycle for some time.

Who can access the third dose

As known, the first to receive the green light from the ministry for the third dose were citizens belonging to the category of the immunocompromised (transplant patients, oncological patients and with autoimmune diseases). For them, the additional dose of anti Covid drug was provided to be received at least 28 days from the last. At the same time, booster doses were also provided, i.e. booster doses following the completion of the first cycle. Also in this case it is known that the first beneficiaries would have been the over 80s, guests and staff of the rsa and health professionals. Subsequently, a new circular from the ministry expanded the audience to all over 60 and hyperfragile subjects, then to all subjects vaccinated for at least six months with a single dose of Johsohn & Johnson vaccine (regardless of age).

What changes from December 1st

These days the news regarding the extension of the possibility of a third dose also to the 15 million Italians between 40 and 59 years already vaccinated with two doses at least six months earlier. Only Pfizer or Moderna will be inoculated. Reservations can always be made via the web while the green pass for the third dose is valid for 12 months. For now there is no third dose obligation for anyone. But the extension of the vaccination obligation for health professionals and staff working in the RSA (the only categories so far for which the primary vaccination cycle is in force) is on the way.

Third doses in Arezzo

At the moment, according to data from the South East Tuscany ASL updated to November 9, 2021, the province of Arezzo has a total of 19,206 citizens who have been injected with the third dose of anti Covid drug. Most of them are over 80 (8,974 are between 80 and 89 and 2,867 90+).

The vaccination campaign in Tuscany: methods and access

It is possible to carry out the third vaccination dose, six months after the second, for the following subjects:

People over 80 years old they can carry out the vaccination at the vaccination hubs or centers with direct access, or by booking on the portal by clicking on “Third dose booster for over 80”; from your general practitioner, by contacting him directly, or by registering on the portal by clicking on “I get vaccinated by my doctor”; at the pharmacy upon reservation; at home, if unable to move, by contacting your general practitioner.

People over 60 can book on the portal

People with high frailty they can carry out the vaccination by booking on the portal. The pathologies concerned are those indicated in annex 2 of the circular of the Ministry of Health

Health, socio-health and RSA personnel, who carry out their activities in public and private health, socio-sanitary and socio-welfare structures, pharmacies, parapharmacies and professional offices, which have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 6 months, can book the vaccination on the portal.

Guests of the rsa they are vaccinated at the facilities.

It is possible to carry out the third vaccination dose, 28 days after the second, for the following subjects: transplanted and immunocompromised subjects, categories indicated in the circular of the Ministry of Health can undergo vaccination (Pfizer and Moderna).

People who fall into the target category will be contacted directly by the health companies, if they are not contacted, because they are not yet known to the structures or for a possible misunderstanding, they can request the third dose, by contacting the company call centers:

Local health authority Tuscany Center 055 545454 key 1

Local health authority Tuscany North West 0585 498008

Local health authority Tuscany South East 800432525

Vaccination will take place in hospital, in outpatient settings or in specialist centers.