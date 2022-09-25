INSABI will allocate 170 thousand million pesos for the acquisition of medicines – El Financiero

The Health Institute for Welfare (INSABI) will allocate 170 billion pesos to carry out the consolidated drug purchase and healing materials biannual 2023 and 2024, with which it is estimated that it will acquire 2 thousand 175.7 million pieces of drugs and 900 million medical supplies, that is, about one thousand 537 million units per year.

The foregoing, despite the fact that the LATAM Pharmaceutical Institute (Inefam), a market research think tank, calculates that the public health sector requires around 1.8 billion pieces of medicine and healing material each year, so the units calculated for the next two years would be 15 percent below demand.

“In terms of amounts, we estimate that for the two years (the INSABI budget is up) over 170 billion pesos, except for the discounts that are achieved,” said Enrique Martínez, general director of Inefam.

For this year, INSABI’s federal budget was 103 billion pesos, of which about 60 thousand 242 million were subsidies to provide care and free medicines to people without social securitywhich means that the almost 85 billion pesos that will be exercised annually in the next two years would imply a reduction of 17 percent in spending.

The market study for the biannual consolidated purchase launched by INSABI has until September 28 for interested pharmaceutical companies to upload their information, in October the call for tenders would be launched, which would mean that the production contracts would be signed in November .

“The planning to produce medicines requires at least three or four months in advance so that the raw materials are ordered and the conditions in the plants are prepared to meet those volumes. Which is not happening,” warned Juan de Villafranca, president of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Laboratories (AMELAF).

It should be remembered that this purchase is independent of the alliance that it agreed with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) from 2021 to 2024, where they pay 2,224 million pesos for the total consultancy, and only in In 2021, he bought medicines and healing material for 105 thousand 497.7 million pesos.

Except for IMSS and Pemex, the other institutions reported drops in their budgets.

“The worrying thing is that (the purchase) is in the hands of INSABI, which has shown that it is not good at managing the health system, nor public purchases, and we have a distribution system with many problems, and uncertainty remains all” lamented Enrique Martinez.

This year, INSABI decided to remove the burden of providing universal health care, so now it will be the IMSS-Wellness that will take care of medical coverage for those who do not have access to the public health system, after the disappearance almost three years ago. years of Popular Insurance.

“It is very worrying whether or not suppliers are actually able to cover these amounts with open contracts and maintaining fixed prices for two years, in the face of an inflationary situation that will not be resolved in 2023,” warned Martínez.

What will IMSS-welfare do?

On April 1, the new scheme that the government will use, through the IMSS-Well-being, to bring health services to the population without social security began, with which INSABI can now focus on the purchase of medicines.

The IMSS-Well-being, created by a decree published on August 31 of this year, will become a Decentralized Public Organization (OPD) that will take charge of all the health infrastructure of the states, which accept it, to centralize the health care service for those who do not have access to public hospitals, which will replace INSABI.

By becoming an OPD, IMSS-Well-being will receive direct financing from the federal government to operate its infrastructure, and create new ones, to provide health services at all levels, and not only those of an outpatient and hospital nature, first and second level. , which they gave until before the decree.

“We will be seeing it in shape until the end of 2023, today it is still very turbulent. It will work with both federal and state resources, and it is the states, based on the agreements signed by the governor in turn, that will transfer infrastructure, equipment, amounts of medicine to them,” explained Martínez.

The IMSS-Wellness attends to 11.6 million marginalized peopleand offers services to 19 entities, Mexico City was the last to join in May 2022.

“There are sectors that are losing, displacing health spending, it is still insufficient in general and even more insufficient for the IMSS-Well-being that they proposed a few weeks ago to start,” said Alejandra Macías, director of the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP). .