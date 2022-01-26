There are moments in life when we feel more burdened, we look in the mirror and we don’t like ourselves. This can happen due to a few extra kilos accumulated in recent times.

The fat is usually located on the stomach, hips, buttocks and legs. Unfortunately, there are no easy ways to solve these “inconveniences” other than to start improving your daily routine.

With commitment and following a few but very precise rules, recovering a flat stomach will not be difficult, even after the age of 45. In fact, we all know at least one person who has passed the famous “door” but who continues to be perfectly toned. Nothing is impossible, therefore, you just need to perform the most correct steps.

Instead of the diet, to have a flat stomach after the age of 45 these would be the right movements to do

One of the most hated enemies of women is definitely cellulite. Advertisements offer us many products that promise miracles, but nothing can be achieved if there is no commitment and perseverance.

For example, in fact, to combat cellulite you don’t need miracles, but these 2 simple exercises to be carried out comfortably at home.

Be careful to always keep these tips in mind

To have a flat stomach, we need to help our body stay active and purified. For this it will be important to drink a lot of water (experts recommend, generally, even 2 liters a day) and eat food slowly.

Alongside this, however, we will also have to carry out physical activity on a regular basis. That is why, in this article, we will discover 3 of the best exercises to have a firmer and flatter stomach.

For those who want to have a flatter and toned stomach

Among the best exercises there is certainly the plank. What we will see together is the beginner version, really the easiest to perform.

Let’s get down on our knees on a mat, then rest our elbows on the ground and close our hands into fists. Now let’s stretch our legs and stand on our big toes. To do this position, we will have to contract the muscles of the abdomen and those of the buttocks and maintain the position for a few seconds. Be careful not to arch: the line of the back and neck must always remain straight.

The plank will serve us a lot to strengthen the abdominal muscles.

This exercise will give us a lot of fun

Another useful exercise to strengthen our abdominal muscles is that of the stationary bike, or bicycle. In this case we will have to lie down on the mat face up, placing the arms along the body.

We bend the legs and bring them towards the abdomen, then we start pedaling with the legs, as if we were on a bicycle. This exercise will also help us strengthen the abdominal muscles.

A great classic to conclude

The last simple and useful exercise for the abdominal muscles is the crunch. Also in this case we will have to lie down on the mat and bend the knees towards the abdomen.

We will have to form a right angle with the knees, then we will put our hands behind the head and we will raise the shoulders, tucking in towards the abdomen. We take care to keep the back close to the ground and not to overload the neck. In short, instead of the diet, to have a flat stomach after the age of 45 these would be the right movements to do.