Inter, Marotta: ‘Confident for the renewal of Brozovic, Zhang gives us stability. On Alvarez and Vlahovic… ‘VIDEO | First page

Awarded at the meeting with the Inter club of the Lombardy regional council, the managing director of Inter, Beppe Marotta, clarified many topics of primary interest on the Nerazzurri world.

Qualification for the Champions League has arrived after ten years, is it a revenge towards those who gave Inter Milan in the dismantling phase?

“We have achieved this important milestone but we must not live it as a moment of revenge, in sport judgments must not be rushed. But the equation of who spends the most wins doesn’t always hold true. There must be harmony and competence of those who work, things that I found at Inter and that I tried to strengthen. We went back to the stages most suited to us ”

Surprised by Inzaghi?

“Not that much because from a human point of view he meets the requirements needed to be at Inter and I had already known him. We chose in a few hours and gave continuity to Conte’s work “.

Was it his first choice?

“It was in our notebook, with Ausilio and Baccin we work as a team, we anticipated his probable renewal signing with Lazio. If he had refurbished, it wouldn’t have been easy for us. We wanted an Italian coach, because we have different characteristics compared to other clubs ”.

Did you feel betrayed by Conte?

“The beauty of football is this, sudden changes occur and Conte must recognize that he has brought so many values.”

Why the severance pay to Conte?

“It’s a thing of the past, let’s talk about the present and the future”.

Is it true that Zhang is absent? Can you deny the impending changes of ownership?

“The English clubs are almost all foreign-owned and the properties don’t live in the daily routine. Ownership has the task of providing stability and security and we must not forget what the Zhang family has done, in particular Steven, who cares so much for this company. Our property poured hundreds of millions into Inter Milan, then there was a global crisis and the Zhang family was also affected, but our relationship is daily. They give us cover, then we can no longer adopt the model we had in mind because there is a global crisis and then we need to find other models, such as selling and replacing some players well. It is not fair that the properties continue to put a lot of money because the costs are disproportionate to the revenues ”.

Are we waiting for another summer of sales?

“The Italian model has remained stable for many years and we have been surpassed in the enhancement of revenues from other European companies. We must review the internal balance between costs and revenues, we must be good at containing the cost of labor “.

Several renewals have arrived, all are waiting for Brozovic’s, where are we?

“If the players want to stay with us, we are happy to satisfy them. We cannot dispense millions in the economic contracts that we have to conclude, if they understand the model we are undertaking and the current difficulties, we can continue. Inter is able to give a lot to our players and it is difficult to find this affection, this competitiveness around. We can soon reach an agreement with Brozovic ”.

What will happen in the January market?

“We are lucky to say that ours is a homogeneous squad without deep gaps. It is giving us satisfaction and deserves to be confirmed. The January market is difficult, we need to find opportunities that can improve the group. There will be no upheavals “.

Is Julian Alvarez a possibility?

“The fact that Baccin is in Argentina is part of the ordinary dynamics of the club. He went to identify suitable subjects for our model. Not only Alvarez but in general ”.

Vlahovic?

“He is a great talent, I know there is a conflictual aspect with Fiorentina but I wish him to solve the problems because I know that it is bad to see talents on which you bet on. In that department, however, we have a good mix of experience and youth ”.

Are you thinking about the 9 of the future?

“The manager’s courage lies in throwing himself into impossible negotiations, you have to be ambitious. Thinking and monitoring are galloping, we will have to find favorable situations to resolve situations “.

Lukaku wanted to sell it?

“I have always said that the player’s will counts. He wanted to go and for the company it was a great opportunity. But if he didn’t want to leave, we would be talking about something else “.

My Inter?

“There is a cycle for the players and there must also be for the managers. I’m happy to have arrived in Milan, I’m from Varese and I’ve always followed Herrera’s great Inter. The Milanese teams were in retreat in Como or Varese. I met Suarez when I was 10, in 67. If I am here today I owe everything to Varese, but being Lombard I watched Inter and Milan matches. “

Did Milan also look for it?

“The acquaintances are good, there were dinners but I was at Juventus”.

These days there is a lot of talk about fictitious capital gains, what do you feel like saying?

“The Italian model today must absolutely include trading. Today we must consider ours as a transition championship, we have seen it with Lukaku and Hakimi, they keep their dreams and hopes of going elsewhere. From this point of view, Inter have no problems ”.

When do I renew?

“We have a good relationship with Zhang, we will see how the covid affects his return to Milan, but we are happy to continue our experience with Inter. As soon as Zhang arrives we will formalize ”.