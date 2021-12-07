Intermittent fasting is the secret to not getting old

A correct diet means health and well-being, intermittent fasting slows down biological aging: let’s find out what it consists of.

Proper diet means health and well-being, intermittent fasting slows down biological aging: let’s find out what it consists of. Some prestigious European universities have compared their data and have come to the conclusion that age and biological age often do not match.

Through a healthy diet we can slow down biological aging and stay young longer. Controlling fats and sugars, eating healthy foods and fasting are the main actions for intervening on biology. Let’s see the results of the study published in the journal Aging Research Reviews.

Biological aging depends on the diet we eat and fasting

You can slow down the aging process by acting directly on metabolism and inflammation of our body. A healthy lifestyle and the classic Mediterranean diet, which offers great variety and quality of food, are the secret to staying young for a long time. An intermittent fasting, with a limitation of sugars and calories, acts on the lipid and carbohydrate metabolism.

Among other things, fasting reduces inflammation and oxidative stress. By reducing the consumption of meat and increasing that of legumes, fruit and vegetables, blood sugar levels are lowered and bad cholesterol is reduced. Giving up fatty foods, carbohydrates in excessive doses and salty foods decreases blood pressure, with less risk of heart problems.

Furthermore, intermittent fasting is the real anti-aging breakthrough. Conducted for five days every two months, allows the body to regenerate itself, acting on the immune system and cells. Intermittent fasting is about creating a kind of long window between meals. Practically, during the day, you eat in eight hours and fast for sixteen.

For example, after having breakfast and lunch, you can have a light dinner in the late afternoon and then fast for sixteen hours until the next breakfast. If you dine late then skip breakfast. It is scientifically proven that the whole body, under a sixteen hour calorie restriction, leads to a regeneration, expelling toxins and damaged cells.