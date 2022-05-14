Investigative drug treats lung cancer

The drug that ignites hope for lung cancer patients is called Sotorasib. To announce it, during the congress of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a teram of researchers who confirmed its effectiveness thanks to a phase I / II clinical study. The medicine, which can be taken orally, has been shown to treat people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – one of the main causes of death from cancer in the world – thanks to its active ingredient, a specific inhibitor of the tumor molecule KRAS, the most important oncogene identified so far present in about 20 percent of tumors. Sotorasib, the researchers said, it also works in patients on whom other therapies have failed.

Scientists presented the data collected by the experiment conducted on 174 patients who had not benefited from previous therapies (especially chemotherapy and immunotherapy). With a single daily dose of the drug, one pill containing 960 mg of Sotorasib, 40.7 percent of subjects achieved complete or partial tumor shrinkage. In particular, 5 of the patients achieved a complete response, while 65 patients had a partial response.

The new therapy, the researchers pointed out at the AACR congress, has increased median survival by 50 percent. “The 2-year results of the CodeBreaK 100 study are encouraging – commented Marcello Tiseo, Head of the Thoracic Oncology PDTA of the Parma University Hospital – because confirm the role of Sotorasib as the first drug with a target approach towards a mutation hitherto treated with chemotherapy and / or immunotherapy in advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer with KRAS mutation “.

Sotorasib therefore appears to be more effective than other traditional therapies. “The response rate of around 40 percent – concluded Tiseo – is definitely higher than the 10 percent we used to get with chemotherapy. Even the two-year survival of 32.5 percent represents an advantage over what we previously achieved and indicates a possibility of disease control even in the longer term ”.