Inzaghi: “Napoli and Milan with incredible pace: we have to give more in direct clashes” | News

The Inter coach: “I choose the formation on Sunday, but without thinking about Shakhtar”

The direct confrontation with Naples first, the key match in the Champions League group with Shakhtar immediately after. Between Sunday and Wednesday Inter faces a double challenge at San Siro which can say a lot about the rest of the season. Against the former Spalletti, the Nerazzurri are playing for the opportunity to move up and shorten in the standings, finding a turning point in a championship in which up to now head-to-head clashes, either due to mistakes, bad luck or a mix of both, have been stingy with satisfactions. In Europe, on the other hand, against the Ukrainians of De Zerbi, a large part of the chances of hitting the goal of the round of 16 are at stake: “I choose the team after tomorrow’s finish – declared Inzaghi at a press conference – butn defense plays Ranocchia. With Napoli he is very important, together with Milan he is taking an incredible step: we must give something more in direct confrontations, even if so far we deserved to collect more “.

THE CONFERENCE OF INZAGHI ON THE EVE OF INTER-NAPLES

Good morning Mister, tomorrow the best attack and best defense will face each other: what race are you expecting?

“It will be a very important match as against Milan for the standings. Courage and motivation will make the difference, knowing that we are once again playing against an excellent team.”

Could it be a watershed race for you?

“We have had an excellent path in Serie A, as well as in the Champions League. In the league we are two points behind last year, taking into account that we have played several times away from home and we know how much our fans help us. Milan and Napoli are keeping a pace that hasn’t been seen in Italy for forty years. Against Atalanta, Juve and Milan we deserved more, three evens arrived, we certainly need to do more in the head-to-head matches starting tomorrow. “

How will you manage the newly returned internationals? Can the match against Shakhtar also influence your choices?

“On how to manage the team I could have talked better before Milan and Sheriff because we had the whole group complete. Now we have lost de Vrij and Sanchez and had problems with Bastoni and Dzeko. We will see in the morning which choices to take, but we are focused before all about Napoli. We will send the best line-up on the field “.

Napoli are doing great things: are you surprised by the path of Spalletti’s team?

“Luciano has always done well wherever he went, it is an added value for their teams. Napoli are an excellent team, they have kept the best elements including Fabian and Koulibaly. They have a lot of quality, they have been a very strong team for years. Spalletti was very good, but Gattuso had also done excellent things “.

How can you raise the bar given the direct clashes?

“We must try to address the episodes in the best possible way, often for example in these direct clashes there was a penalty given, not given or wrong, but I am proud of these guys who are giving me so much. We can all do better , I knew that here would be a year of transition after the losses in the summer and instead we are competitive everywhere. The club and the fans are always by our side. “

Speaking of goals and penalties, how do you evaluate Lautaro’s moment?

“In Reggio Emilia Lautaro scored a very important penalty, then there are Calhanoglu and Perisic. We will prepare for any eventuality. The forwards can go through difficult moments, like me, like my brother, like Immobile in Rome. Lauti is one hundred percent inside. to the project, he only has to worry if he doesn’t have opportunities. He has to continue as he is doing and believe in his potential, he will go back to scoring as he always did. “

There have been many complicated episodes from a referee point of view this season: how important are the mistakes?

“We have been going to Europe for many years and we have understood that we cannot complain about our match directors. You can make mistakes, as players do, after the derby I congratulated the referee team. We are lucky in Italy.”

The data today tell of a very different Calhanoglu, in numbers, from the past …

“I think so far he has done well, he has quantity and quality, in the great matches he has done very well, here he plays in a different way than Milan, but he scores goals and assists and he has to continue like this, we are happy to have him with us” .

What do you think of the new stadium in Milan?

“San Siro gives emotions, the new stadium will be welcome and a reason for development for the two clubs”

Did you confront Brozovic who is negotiating the renewal of his contract with Inter?

“Marcelo is a great footballer, he has been here for many years and always does great things. Our managers are here every day, they think about these dynamics. They certainly know what I think of the player.”

With Napoli, and also with Shakhtar, Vrij will be missing: how will he redesign the defense?

“After the national teams we had some problems, tomorrow Frog will play who is very reliable and has been here for many years. He won’t make anyone regret it.”