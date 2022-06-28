Is Eduin Caz separating from his wife? Influencer secures it during a broadcast

doEduin Caz and his wife daisy anahy They separated? That assured the influencer “Holy Milk”, early today. During a live, he indicated that the couple’s breakup was not due to lack of love, but was due to lack of time, so they decided to end the relationship on good terms.

The Latin Grammys and Billboard collaborator connected to their networks, very late in the morning, to be the first to report that the singer of Firm Group and his wife of seven years have separated.

According to the influencer’s video, the reason for this decision is because work commitments prevented them from having enough time to maintain the relationship. Another compelling reason is that there are many problems from the past that they have not been able to solve.

“At the moment, I confirmed them, yes they separated, (…) who knows if they will return later, perhaps in a week, a month, a year or they will not return at all”, detailed “Holly Milk”, during the live broadcast.

But how did he get this information? According to “Holly Milk”, she dared to talk about the news, since she has had a good friendship with Daisy Anahy for many years, which gave her the confidence to talk about it publicly. She “gave me the right to publish it.”

The influencer indicated that the separation occurred from maturity, since in between there are two children, Gerardo and Geraldine, 6 and 2 years old, respectively. In addition, he ruled out that it was an issue of infidelity, that was another reason why “Holy Milk” decided to make the news known, because he knows that, through other sources, false theories will arise.

“They took it maturely and how good (…) What I can tell you is that my support is for Anahy,” he added.

Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy met in 2009 and, in 2015, they decided to formalize their courtship by getting married. The couple met when they were both studying at Cetis 58, located in Baja California, and although she was on the evening shift and he was taking classes in the morning, like Eduin he was at school, because he was taking dance classes, after finishing his regular schedule- That was how they saw each other for the first time and, after three months of dating, they became boyfriends.

So far, neither Eduin nor Daisy have spoken on their social networks.

