Is it time for Dogecoin to move to Serie A?

Could this be the moment for Dogecoin to pass into the championship of the greats? Could this be the moment when Dogecoin, the “crypto meme”, finally grows and becomes big? A few days ago, AMC CEO Adam Aron conducted a survey to discuss the possibility of the theater chain accepting DOGE as a means of payment. Not surprisingly, 77% of the 140k voters were in favor. Additionally, Dogefather (Elon Musk) also jumped out and said Dogecoin must reduce transaction fees for the system to be viable.

This is true as the average fee, right now, is around $ 0.5 and even peaked at $ 1.30 earlier last month. The transaction fees, at the moment, are paradoxically higher than the price of 1 Dogecoin, which is trading at $ 0.2061. Furthermore, even though the network is capable of processing 40 transactions per second and conducts transactions worth over $ 1 billion every day, there is evidence of a lack of participation.

A common behavior the lack of participation?

Contrary to popular belief, this is a very common behavior. As often mentioned in recent months, Dogecoin gains strength in moments of greatest hype. And this can also be seen from the data obtained from social behavior. Volumes on social media had been low until AMC’s Twitter announcement, where they then suddenly went mad, causing the Dogecoin theme to rise in the rankings.

Likewise, Twitter users hit a two-month high over the same period, before dropping again.

Therefore, to get a “real” value and enter the championship of the “big”, this scheme must be totally changed.

Recently, the DOGE has also seen an increase in long-term holders. This is good for the price of the cryptocurrency. However, its speed must also increase to support daily use, especially since it has been inactive since late July.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

The Dogecoin has seen a decline of 1.77% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $ 0.2061 at the time of writing. The closest support remained at $ 0.192, Dogecoin’s current price marked a one and a half month low for the coin.

For those who predict a rise, only a return above $ 0.2325 could create the conditions for a possible trend reversal.

