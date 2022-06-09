Is Shakira listening to El Gordo y la Flaca? Lili Estefan celebrates with Clarissa Molina

Lili Estefan and Clarissa Molina they are trying to find the bright side to the painful history of separation that they are now going through Shakira and Gerard Pique, in El Gordo and la Flaca. And they are managing to see this through what is said about the supposed interest that they could feel Henry Cavill and Chris Evans for the Colombian singer, which has led her to “follow” them on Instagram. Sure, they gave him “follow” first.

The simple fact that Shakira has started to follow them on social networks led Lili Estefan and Clarissa Molina to believe that the singer is aware of all the news, messages and comments that her fans are sending her. Because they are telling him that “Superman” -Henry Cavill- is better than Piqué.

Through the official page of the program this is what they shared: “The presenters talked about the most viral thing on social networks after the separation of the singer with Gerard Piqué. With a pinch of humor, they replicated the advice that fans give the Barranquilla woman about her two famous followers on Instagram. All this under the title: “Shakira is listening to us”, Lili and Clarissa find out that Henry Cavill and Chris Evans follow her on networks“.

At the end of the conversation, Lili Estefan said that having seen what Shakira had seen, she was paying attention to them. Clarissa Molina for her part stated that the Colombian singer deserves to be happy.

