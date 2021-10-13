Is that new tattoo for his ex Selena Gomez?

In the eyes of the web lynx, nothing ever escapes. And if they are die-hard fans, they also see what (perhaps) is not there. Like an S in a rose just tattooed on the neck. And since we are talking about Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez, you immediately understand how this story goes on …

On the Net there are those who have never forgotten the former couple formed by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. And he never gave up hope of seeing them together again. Although he is happily married to the model Hailey Baldwin. And she accused him of emotionally abusing her.

Justin Bieber’s rose

For a few days Justin Bieber has been sporting a new tattoo on his neck. A long-stemmed rose complete with thorns and leaves. The diehard fans of Jelena (the crasis of the names Justin + Selena) are convinced that an S has been clearly inserted in the drawing, which could only be a tribute to Selena Gomez. First and greatest love of the Canadian singer. On the Net there is a continuation of tweets, comments and photos to support this thesis. But is it really so?

But is it really for Selena Gomez?

Judging from the super close photo posted by the tattoo artist it doesn’t look like it. And from the singer’s entourage they let it be known that it is something totally invented. Selena never entered Justin’s thoughts when, in early September, she chose the pink one.

A troubled love story

Selena and Justin had a tumultuous relationship. Made of many pushes and pulls. Started in 2011. And definitely ended – badly, with controversial aftermath in music and on social media – in 2017. She even told all this in her latest album! Meanwhile Justin has fallen in love with Hailey Baldwin. Marrying her by surprise a few months after the official engagement.

