Is The Times Traveler’s Wife the best adaptation of the novel so far?

Remakes are on the rise, it almost seems that there is no original content anymore. However, it is interesting to see the different points of view that these new versions can offer or see how they expand on the stories.

In this case those who enjoyed the romantic novel The Time Traveler´s Wife (The Time Traveler’s Wife), written by Audrey Niffenegger in 2003, you will be delighted to know that HBO Max launched a six-part series which expand on the love story between Henry and Clare. In turn, in 2009 a movie came out, with the same title, starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

With a twist, the creator of the series Stephen Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) readjusts this story, and although it respects the source quite a bit, it adds some interesting details that were somewhat controversial for the faithful of the novel.

Theo James and Rose Leslie star in this new HBO Max adaptation

The story is the same, it tells the life of Henry, a librarian who suffers from a condition that allows him time travel. Thus in his multiple trips to the past and present he meets Clare, his wife, in different versions of him. The challenge facing the protagonists is time travel, as it affects his life in all aspects. And the series manages to capture in greater detail his feelings and the circumstances that derive from them. Also, it gives a deeper perspective than the movie on Henry, his condition, and his experiences as a time traveler.

Secondly, Theo James Y Rose Leslie They stand out in their performance by playing Henry and Clare, respectively. and accompany them kate siegelas Henry’s mother, Natasha Lopez as Charisse and Jaime Ray Newman like Lucille.

The opinions regarding this new adaptation are divided. Several consider her to be abusive due to the repetition of certain problems in Theo’s life, which does not produce very complicated emotions and criticize the lack of tact regarding the abuse that Clare suffers. In the novel, the protagonist suffers an attempted sexual abuse, which does not materialize, but is a determining fact in her life. Instead, in the Clare series she was sexually abused and does not tell Henry. Beyond this difference, it has been commented that this very serious issue was not treated in the best way or with respect in the new version.

then they are who enjoyed the series and appreciate the fresh tone and originality it offers when telling this complex story. They highlight the decision to tell it through a series of interviews or recordings of the characters, which allows delving into their different opinions and experiences regarding time travel. In addition, they consider that it is a better adaptation than the film.

Although still It was not confirmed if there will be a second season, it is to be expected that there is, since the last chapter left an open door. And for those romance story loversthis is a good option available in hbo max.

