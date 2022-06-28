Entertainment

Is The Times Traveler’s Wife the best adaptation of the novel so far?

Remakes are on the rise, it almost seems that there is no original content anymore. However, it is interesting to see the different points of view that these new versions can offer or see how they expand on the stories.

In this case those who enjoyed the romantic novel The Time Traveler´s Wife (The Time Traveler’s Wife), written by Audrey Niffenegger in 2003, you will be delighted to know that HBO Max launched a six-part series which expand on the love story between Henry and Clare. In turn, in 2009 a movie came out, with the same title, starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

