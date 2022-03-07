Is there a blood group that can increase the risk of severe COVID-19?

Scientific research has focused on unraveling what are the factors that predispose to the development of severe COVID (Gettyimages)

More of 438 million of people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more of 5.9 million they have passed away due to complications caused by infection. Although most of those affected recover, there is a group of patients who develop severe symptoms. For this reason, experts study the factors that lead to these complications. New proteomics research conducted in the UK and Austria has shown a causal relationship between blood group and severe COVID-19.

The scientists analyzed more than 3,000 proteins to identify which ones have a causal relationship with the development of severe COVID-19 symptoms. This is the first study that evaluates such a high number of proteins to determine their relationship with the disease. The results provide information on possible new targets to treat and prevent the most critical progressions.

The study was published in the specialized journal PLOS Genetics and funded in part by the UK National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Center for Biomedical Research, the Wellcome Trust and the Lundbeck Foundation, among other institutions.

The researchers used a genetic tool to analyze more than 3,000 proteins. They managed to identify six proteins that could be associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19. They also detected eight proteins that could contribute to protection against the disease and its most critical conditions.

Scientists from the UK and Austria identified six proteins that could be associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 /Photo: picture alliance / dpa/File

One of the proteins (called ABO) that has been identified as having a causal connection to the risk of developing severe COVID-19 determines blood groups. This result suggests that they play a decisive role in people developing severe forms of the disease.

Dr. Alish Palmos, from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, is one of the first authors of the study: “We have used a purely genetic approach to investigate a large number of blood proteins and have established that a handful of them have causal links to the development of severe COVID-19. Focusing on this group is a critical first step in discovering potentially valuable targets for the development of new treatments.”

Assessing the relationship between blood proteins and disease can help understand underlying mechanisms and identify potential therapeutic targets for drug development or repositioning of drugs indicated for other diseases. Protein levels can be measured directly from blood samples, but conducting this type of investigation for a large number of proteins is costly and does not allow a causal direction to be established.

The results of the protein study could be used to develop drugs against COVID-19/Archive

Because of this difficulty UK and Austrian researchers used the genetic tool. Mendelian randomization, a method used to compare causal relationships between risk factors and health outcomesallowed us to use large genetic data sets and assess the relationship between genetic variants related to an exposure (in this case, elevated levels of individual blood proteins) and genetic variants related to disease outcome (in this case, COVID-19). 19 severe).

Dr. Vincent Millischer, co-author of the study and professor at the Medical University of Vienna, explained that the close relationship between “exposure and disease can be established because genetic variants inherited from parents to children are randomly assigned at conception, similar to how a randomized controlled trial assigns people to groups.” “In our study, groups are defined by their genetic propensity for different blood protein levels, which makes it possible to assess the causal direction between elevated blood protein levels and COVID-19 severity, while avoiding the influence of environmental effects,” he added.

The analysis considered two incremental levels of severity of COVID-19: hospitalization and respiratory support or death. Using data from several genome-wide association studies, The researchers found six proteins causally linked to an increased risk of hospitalization or respiratory support or death due to COVID-19 and eight linked to protection against hospitalization or respiratory support or death.

The researchers did an analysis that made it possible to distinguish between the types of proteins linked to hospitalization and those linked to respiratory support and death/REUTERS/Lam Yik/File

In addition, the study showed some distinction between the types of proteins associated with hospitalization and those associated with respiratory support/death, indicating that different mechanisms may be at work in these two stages of the disease.

The analysis identified that the enzyme (ABO), which determines blood group, was associated with both an increased risk of hospitalization and the need for respiratory support. This supports previous findings about the association of blood group with a higher probability of death. Along with previous research showing that the proportion of group A is higher in individuals positive for COVID-19. This result suggests that this blood group is a candidate for follow-up studies.

Another co-author, Christopher Hübel, of the IoPPN, King’s College London, said: “The enzyme helps determine an individual’s blood group and our study has linked it to both the risk of hospitalization and the need for respiratory support. or death. Our analysis does not link precise blood group to risk of severe COVID-19, but since previous research has shown that the proportion of group A people is higher in COVID-19-positive individuals, this suggests that this group blood is the most likely candidate for follow-up studies.”

People with blood group A may be at higher risk of severe COVID/Archive

The researchers also identified three adhesion molecules that are causally related to a lower risk of hospitalization and need for respiratory support. Since these molecules mediate the interaction between immune cells and blood vessels, this is consistent with previous research suggesting that advanced-stage COVID-19 is also a disease that affects the linings of blood vessels.

By identifying this set of proteins, the research has revealed a number of potential targets for drugs that could be used to help treat severe COVID-19 . Although these drugs will need further clinical investigation, which may be carried out as part of the larger COVID-Clinical Neuroscience Study (COVID-CNS), which is looking at the underlying causes of different aspects of this disease.

Gerome Breen, IoPPN Professor of Genetics and co-author of the paper, commented: “What we have done in our study is provide a short list for the next stage of investigation. Out of thousands of blood proteins, we have narrowed the list to about 14 that have some type of causal relationship with the risk of severe COVID-19 and which constitute a potentially important avenue for further research and better understand the mechanisms underlying the disease, with the ultimate goal of developing new treatments, but also preventive therapies ”.

