Is Vitalik Buterin Seriously Interested in Dogecoin? – The Cryptonomist

The Ethereum Co-founder hopes for a cooperation with the crypto meme

The hype surrounding Elon Musk’s favorite crypto continues to overwhelm the crypto space, so much so that Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, seems to be seriously interested in cooperation with Dogecoin (DOGE).

After months of Musk’s playful tease towards Buterin’s analysis of DOGE’s scalability, in which Tesla’s CEO had publicly affirmed that Buterin was afraid of his beloved crypto, today the same seems to want to intervene.

The collaboration between Dogecoin and Ethereum

And in fact, recently, here’s what Buterin published on the crypto-lovers’ social network:

Personally, I hope that doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using ethereum code. I also hope they don’t cancel the 5b / year annual PoW issuance, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Would fit well with dogecoin’s non-greedy wholesome ethos. – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

“Personally, I hope Doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using the Ethereum code. I also hope that they don’t cancel the annual PoW issuance of 5 billion euros, but that they put it in a kind of DAO that finances global public goods. It would fit in well with Dogecoin’s healthy and non-greedy ethics. “

Always very technical, the Russian computer scientist behind Ethereum claimed his interest in cooperating in the development of the crypto meme par excellence, obviously suggesting to use the ETH code that would make DOGE go from a Proof of Work to a Proof of Stake.

The same mission that Ethereum is trying to conclude with its forks, of which the last London last month, it seems to have improved the performance of the smart contract crypto.

Buterin and DOGE’s cooperation with Ethereum

In reality, Buterin’s message is only a confirmation of his already presence within the Dogecoin Foundation, resurrected after 6 years. In fact, only the foundation’s Twitter channel is now back live, represented by both Musk and Buterin.

The purpose of cooperation therefore sees the will of support the Dogecoin ecosystem, its future and its blockchain.

Great involvement for the crypto of memes, which at the time of writing seems to follow the general upward trend recorded by crypto, placing itself at an altitude $ 0.31.

DOGE today remains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a total market cap that exceeds 40 billion dollars and a 1.74% dominance on the entire crypto market.

On the other hand, Ethereum does not seem to be outdone, indeed in the last few days it continues to touch the $ 4000 level.

Buterin joins the crowd: everyone wants DOGE

Buterin joins the general sentiment lately involving DOGE. In fact, the crypto of memes seems to be increasingly associated with the great cryptocurrencies of the caliber of Bitcoin but also of Ethereum itself. Today, in fact, the DOGE Fear and Greed index seems to mark i 70 points of euphoria.

Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index is 70 ~ Greed pic.twitter.com/Beg8uoyNnZ – Doge Fear and Greed Index (@DogecoinFear) September 6, 2021

Lately DOGE has also entered the football world, taking the field directly in the Premier League as sleeve sponsor of Watford.

Another nice step that comes directly from the community is the petition relating the adoption of DOGE in Walmart stores which, at the time of writing, collected 2320 signatures from its fans out of the 2500 requests.