The Chinese smartphone comes with high-end features at a price that is hard to resist.

The realme GT Master Edition collapses below 250 euros in this Amazon offer. We talk about 100 euro discount in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we pointed out in its analysis, the realme GT Master Edition has a very high-level feature sheet, but at a mid-range price. Arrives a 120 Hz screen, 5G, 3 rear cameras and very fast 65W charging. In addition, it has been created by Naoto Fukosawa, a famous Japanese designer. It is unique and original.

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. As we said, its design makes it quite original, with a greyish back with stripes that give it a lot of personality. In any case, and if you prefer, you can also find it in black and white.

Your brain is one of the creations of Qualcommspecifically the Snapdragon 778G. We are talking about a processor with which you can squeeze demanding applications and games. If we add this to the 120 Hz of your screen, the result is a pleasant, fast and fluid experience.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

In the rear module of this realme, a total of 3 cameras: our protagonist arrives with a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the little hole in his forehead, a 32 megapixel camera for selfies, video calls and whatever comes to mind.

The realme mobile will not let you down, it incorporates a 4,300mAh battery that comes at the end of the day, and above all, a powerful 65W fast charge. Do you have to leave home and are you at 10%? Do not worry, you only have to connect it to the power for a few minutes to recover hours of use.

You have the opportunity to get a really original smartphone for less than 250 euros. In addition, it comes with a complete features sheet that will offer you a very good experience. You can receive it at home and save 100 euros, it is not an offer that you see every day.

