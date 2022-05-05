“It is the cause of hepatitis in children.” Here’s what’s going on

“Acute hepatitis in children can be linked to a variant of Covid“. To affirm it, theUK Health Safety Agency that he would list it as the fifth option in the list of “possible hypotheses”.

Italian experts reiterate that at the moment there are no correlations between Covid and acute hepatitis. In an interview with Money.it, the president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) Annamaria Staiano he clarified: “the I would exclude links with Covid-19, since there are many more cases of positivity to adenoviruses rather than Sars-CoV-2“.

So where does the British Health Security Agency’s option come from? Let’s go into detail.

Is acute hepatitis in children linked to a new variant of Covid?

“A new variant of Covid could be the cause of the hepatitis epidemic in children“. This is what the UK Health Safety Agency says. In support of this thesis, the case in England of four children who tested positive for the Covid test and who were infected with variants.

The British Health Security Agency listed it as fifth option in the list of “possible hypotheses” in an April 28 report. The report reads: “Since it is not typical to see this pattern of adenovirus symptoms, we are investigating other possible contributing factors, such as another infection, including coronavirus (Covid-19), or an environmental cause.“.

In the report, however, it is also assumed that theacute pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin may also be caused by “a drug, toxin, or environmental exposure, or to a new variant of adenovirus, or an increased susceptibility to normal adenovirus infections“.

From the analyzes it emerged that of the four children who tested positive, two were cases of Omicron and the other two related to sub-strains.

Acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children, what do we know

On April 5th theWorld Health Organization reported the top ten suspected cases of hepatitis in children identified in the UK. Seven days later, on 12 April, 74 episodes were detected. And international alarm went off. Today there are 300 cases in the world.

In an interview with Money.it, Annamaria Staianopresident of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, explained which are the symptoms to watch out for: «Symptoms are typical of other cases of hepatitis. The WHO speaks of children under the age of 10, but there are also cases of over 11. We are therefore speaking more generally of children under the age of 16. The symptoms to watch out for are jaundice, itching, fever. Although the fever is not always present. It’s still, alcoholic, lighter stools and much darker urine. In most of the affected children, they have also been encountered gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. In addition to an impairment of the state of the child, with a lack of strength and appetite“.

However, the expert excludes links with the vaccine or with Covid-19: «With the vaccine absolutely not, most of the cases found are children under the age of 5 who could not yet be vaccinated. I would also exclude links with Covid-19, since there are many more cases of positivity to adenoviruses rather than Sars-CoV-2. There are those who spoke of a lowering of the immune defenses linked to the lockdown, but these are only hypotheses. We don’t know if this is a new entity. There had already been hepatitis of unknown origin in the past. We have to see if the cases will increase and then we will be faced with a new phenomenon. Or whether they will fall within those observed in previous years. At the moment it seems a greater number, but active surveillance remains essential to discover the causes and characteristics of the affected subjects“.