Coffee is one of the hottest energy drinks in the world. There are, in fact, several variants: the Turkish one, the elongated one typical of the United States of America and finally the local espresso. The cup of coffee has now become one of the symbols of Italianness. In fact, in addition to being consumed after meals, it is also a convivial moment to spend a good time at the bar chatting with your friends. Sometimes, however, many of us are afraid of overdoing our caffeine intake and fear that it will negatively affect our mood and well-being. The scientific research that we are going to illustrate today, however, should reassure even the most anxious. In fact it sounds incredible, but this is the daily dose of coffee that could be good for your health and stave off atherosclerosis. So let’s see together what it is.

What everyone knows about this drink

The Italian average is around two cups per day. According to these numbers, however, it is not an excess. According to the renowned Veronesi Foundation, this habit could bring more benefits than harm. In fact, this body in turn reports the studies of the “New England Journal of Medicine”, which attest that an intake of up to 5 units should not harm subjects in good health. Instead it is to be reduced during the stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding. Its benefits are known to most: it can increase alertness and reactivity, reducing fatigue. But it cannot absolutely replace the missed hours of sleep. Taking too much of it could lead to a reduction in the beneficial effect. In summary, this is why coffee no longer gives energy according to experts.

It sounds incredible, but this is the daily dose of coffee that could be good for your health and stave off atherosclerosis

This antioxidant-rich substance could counteract the appearance of some chronic diseases. Also according to the Foundation, drinking at least three could even bring benefits against atherosclerosis. This, in fact, was less recognized in those who habitually sip this drink.

The possible contraindications present in the use of coffee

However, coffee is not suitable for everyone. First of all it is better to be careful, if we take this medicine or this type of supplement we should not drink coffee. Then it is better to avoid it if you suffer from hypertension or if you take the following types of drugs:

quinolone antibiotics;

antidepressants;

antihypertensives;

bronchodilators.

Deepening

