It will not be for everyone, the new XE variant discovered in the UK
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, today’s updates on Monday 4 April 2022: yesterday 53,588 cases and 118 deaths from Coronavirus. In a slight decrease in intensive, ordinary hospitalizations over 10 thousand. With the end of the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry invites the prefects to reshape the anti-Covid controls. Vaccino, Minister Speranza: “Fourth dose will not be for everyone”. Abrignani: “From autumn a single vaccine for Covid and flu”
Covid around the world. In China, over 13 thousand new infections in the country, Shanghai in lockdown. Discovered in the United Kingdom the new variant XE, the strain is the child of BA.1 and BA.2 1 and according to the first estimates it could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Japan, experts warn of new pandemic wave
Covid Marche: 860 cases in 24 hours, incidence dates back to 1,025
In the Marche 860 positives detected in 24 hours and a slight rise in incidence to 1,025.57 (yesterday 1,002.53). As always on the weekend, the number of swabs analyzed is small: 2,536 of which 2,133 in the diagnostic course (40.3%) and 403 in the course healed; on 201 cases in progress an epidemiological investigation. There are 183 people with symptoms; the cases include 235 close positive contacts, 228 domestic contacts, two in a work setting, one each in a school / training, health and care setting. The positives found in the province of Ancona are 322; followed by Macerata (172), Ascoli Piceno (145), Pesaro Urbino (112), Fermo (87) by absolute number of cases; 22 positives from outside the region. Once again – infections are present in all age groups – people between 25 and 44 years of age are those most affected by the infections (232); then the age groups 45-59 years (219), 60-69 years (79) and 6-10 years (78).
Circular: a new flash survey on variants starts today
A new flash investigation is underway to understand the circulation of Covid variants in Italy. A circular signed by the director general of prevention of the ministry of health Gianni Rezza establishes that the samples collected today 4 April, corresponding to first infections, will be analyzed by genomic sequencing. Thus, the circular explains, the quick surveys continue in order to estimate the prevalence of VOC variants and other variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Italy.
Councilor Ricciardi: “Very contagious variant, be careful”
“We still have to be careful about our behavior, we are facing a very contagious variant”. Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, told Agora ‘on Rai 3. “We must vaccinate the 5 million citizens still not vaccinated – he stressed – we must make it clear to the almost 8 million Italians that they only have two doses of vaccine to do the third, and that behaviors in closed spaces are at risk if you don’t wear them. the mask “
Mantovani: “Fourth dose both for all over 80”
The fourth dose of vaccine “I believe it is appropriate, as well as for fragile and vulnerable individuals of any age, for anyone over 80 years old. And it would be desirable that in Europe a single and shared choice should be made in this regard, avoiding that each country establish different ages “. Thus Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of the Humanitas Institute in Milan and president of the Humanitas Foundation for research in an interview with Corriere della Sera, recalling that “the fourth dose for other vaccines is nothing new: for example, that against hepatitis B is routinely done to immunocompromised subjects, such as those with severe renal insufficiency “.” In any case – continues Mantovani – the most urgent problem, even more than the fourth dose, is that relating to the millions of people who in Italy have not yet they are subjected to the third one. And this also worries in a long Covid key “.
South Korea, government prepares for the lifting of all social distancing measures
The South Korean government could revoke all social distancing measures launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic within two weeks. This was announced by South Korea’s Prime Minister, Kim Boo-kyum, on the sidelines of a meeting of the government’s pandemic task force held over the weekend. Kim anticipated a “brave speech on the latest social distancing practices” due on April 17. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol added that social distancing policies will be “totally readjusted, if the data continues to improve in the next two weeks”. The minister specified that the government intends to revoke all measures still in force, with the exception of the obligation to wear masks indoors. South Korean authorities today reported 127,190 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily toll recorded in the country in six weeks.
Abrignani: “From autumn a single vaccine for Covid and flu”
“In October there will be, at least hopefully, bivalent vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna are developing a vaccine that will be valid for both the coronavirus and the flu. We have to wait. And, above all, take common steps, at least in Europe. . It would be a great tool. ” He says it in an interview with Libero Sergio Abrignani, immunologist at the State University of Milan. “The vaccines we have now have been calibrated on the Wuhan strain and not on Omicron. For this reason – he remembers – they are not very effective on infections, but they are badly against serious illness. Whoever has done three doses is protected up to 92% , is an excellent starting point. And it should also apply to the variant Xe “, of which” we do not yet know “how much more contagious it is:” We have to observe it better and it takes time “.
Japan: Experts warn of new pandemic wave
Japan has been witnessing a new increase in Covid-19 cases diagnosed in the country for a week, while local experts warn of what could be the beginning of a new pandemic wave. Between 25 March and 1 April last 44 Japanese prefectures out of 47 recorded an increase in cases of contagion, less than two weeks after the lifting of the quasi-emergency measures in force in various areas of the country. On Saturday 2 April, the Japanese health authorities diagnosed a total of 48,825 cases of Covid-19, an increase of about 1,500 cases compared to the previous week. The increase in cases would be related to the progressive spread of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of the coronavirus. On the other hand, patients in serious conditions declined, which on Saturday were 518, 15 fewer than the previous day.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, April 4th
There are 53,588 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours against 70,803 yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Sunday 3 April. The deaths from Covid on the last day were 118. In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate stands at 14.7%
The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:
- Lombardy: +6371
- Veneto: +4.881
- Emilia Romagna: +43 633
- Campania: +6373
- Lazio: +6533
- Piedmont: +1724
- Tuscany: +3882
- Sicily: +3435
- Puglia: +4929
- Liguria: +1.011
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +712
- Brands: +1885
- Abruzzo: +1800
- Calabria: +1692
- PA Bolzano: +357
- Umbria: +1203
- Sardinia: +1064
- PA Trento: +297
- Basilicata: +625
- Molise: +389
- Aosta Valley: +62
