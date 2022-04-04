It will not be for everyone, the new XE variant discovered in the UK

There are 53,588 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours against 70,803 yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Sunday 3 April. The deaths from Covid on the last day were 118. In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate stands at 14.7%

The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:

Lombardy: +6371 Veneto: +4.881 Emilia Romagna: +43 633 Campania: +6373 Lazio: +6533 Piedmont: +1724 Tuscany: +3882 Sicily: +3435 Puglia: +4929 Liguria: +1.011 Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +712 Brands: +1885 Abruzzo: +1800 Calabria: +1692 PA Bolzano: +357 Umbria: +1203 Sardinia: +1064 PA Trento: +297 Basilicata: +625 Molise: +389 Aosta Valley: +62



With the end of the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry invites the prefects to reshape the anti-Covid controls. Vaccino, Minister Speranza: “Fourth dose will not be for everyone”.

Covid around the world. In China, over 13 thousand new infections in the country, Shanghai in lockdown. Discovered in the United Kingdom the new variant XE, the strain is the child of BA.1 and BA.2 1 and according to the first estimates it could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Japan, experts warn of new pandemic wave