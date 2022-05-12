It will stay? Diogo’s publication filled Pumas fans with doubts

The days at Pumas are hectic and, although the squad is already on vacation, the board must decide the fate of several first-team players. Although everything indicates that Higor Meritao will stay, the situation of Diogo de Oliveira has not yet been defined, who last night wrote a message on his social networks that confused the fans. What did he say?

After a very frustrating end to the season, the board wasted no time in cleaning up the team. The first thing they did was define the situation of several of the foreigners who played in the first team, which is why Sebastián Saucedo, Washington Corozo and Rogério de Oliveira stopped being part of the club.

However, there are two South Americans who have not yet decided their situation: Higor Meritao and Diogo de Oliveira. As it was possible to find out in Dale Azul y Oro, the intentions of the auriazul board is to keep both Brazilian soccer players, but details about the conditions imposed when negotiating a purchase or a loan extension have not yet been known.

While all that is decided and Washginton Corozo said goodbye to the university fansDiogo expressed himself through social networks and raised doubts. “First I thank God for everything, because without Him nothing is possible. Thank you very much fans for having supported us at all times, thank you for your love. Thanks to all the friends and family @PumasMX grateful to have the best fans”the Brazilian striker wrote on his Twitter account.

With this message of thanks, fans began to wonder if this was a farewell or just a thank you, although that is something that will only be known in the next few days. What will happen to Diogo’s future? Will he stay in Pumas?

