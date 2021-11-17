Ita has a month, the unions are asking for higher contracts and salaries

The operational trend

How are Ita’s operations going? Little is known about the flight trend, the company has not communicated the number of passengers. On October 28, Ita said that in the first 14 days it made 2,764 passenger flights, of which 1,942 national and 822 international, with a punctuality index of 84.1% for departing flights, and 84.6% for those on the way. “The fill ratio stood at 57%, a rate in line with the industry and above expectations,” the company says. According to an unofficial estimate, based on the capacity of the aircraft, passengers in the first 14 days could be between 250,000 and 260,000.

Salaries cut up to -50%

Unions continue to ask for a shared employment contract for employees and higher salaries. Altavilla was very tough at the table with the unions, did not make agreements and imposed a “company regulation” which provides for lower salaries up to -50% compared to the old Alitalia, from which many of the employees come, the uniforms, all the planes, airport slots, headquarters. Salaries are the lowest among European airlines, according to the unions, even lower than Ryanair and Volotea. “In Italy it is necessary to work to broaden the prospects of the industrial plan and thus increase employment levels, recovering workers not hired to date and placed in layoffs by Alitalia in extraordinary administration,” says the national secretary of Filt CGIL Fabrizio Cuscito. He adds that “the definition of an adequate contractual regulation that goes beyond the unilaterally applied company regulations is increasingly urgent”.

Hours of service at the limit of European standards

«We started off on the wrong foot, both on a contractual level because a company regulation is not justified. Every operator who has a uniform is a business card for the company. If they work well, they must be paid for the service they give ”, observes the general secretary of Fit-Cisl, Salvatore Pellecchia. «Same thing for the employment rules, which Ita has imposed. It is not an employment contract with decisive rules to guarantee safety and the absence of accidents. The rules on air transport take into account the peculiarity of the sector. There are European and international standards to be respected to ensure safety standards, which take fatigue into account. If these limits are exceeded, potential risks are triggered ». Fnta, the federation of professional mariners’ associations (Anpac, Anpav and Anp) underlines that the company applies to pilots and flight attendants “limits on working hours which are the highest in the sector, at the limit of safety regulations”. The service hours do not coincide with the flight hours, it is wider.

Staff on trial after 25 years in Alitalia

The hires in Ita, a total of up to 2,800 employees were expected, are all on trial. Pilots and flight attendants from Alitalia too. «For us Ita has not yet taken off. It did not take off in relations with the staff, with the trade union and does not apply the national contract. In addition, the salaries are extremely low, I would say derisory », points out the national secretary of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi. «In the last letter the president sent to the employees, he treats them as if they were newbies and he does so with a bossy attitude that has no equal. Worse than Ryanair. Those who have worked for Alitalia for 25 years are asked for a trial period, it is inadmissible ».

Cub Trasporti and Acc initiate the pre-strike procedure

The Cub Trasporti and AirCrew committee (Acc) have sent a letter to Ita with the request for an urgent meeting, “valid for the start of the cooling procedures”, to discuss the salary recognition of seniority of service gained in Alitalia by each employee, the start of the discussion on the application of the collective air transport contract, the salary recovery of the curtailments suffered in the transition from Alitalia to Ita, “cessation of harassment and intimidation carried out by the management of Ita in the management of staff in force, starting from the filing of recent disciplinary disputes made “. The letter is the formal start of a procedure which, in case of no agreement, could lead to the proclamation of a strike in the coming weeks.