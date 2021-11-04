Italian company, gold and record in the mixed 4×50 – Swimming

Crazy the progression of the blues who take the lead in the second fraction, the breaststroke, and never stop. Second place for Russia (1’30 “79), third for Holland (1’32” 16). Disqualified France and Turkey who had closed off the podium anyway.

Italy’s first gold medal in Kazan bears the signature of Martina Carraro, who confirms herself as European champion of the 100 breaststroke with a personal of 1’04 “01 (30” 25 and 33 “76) ahead of the Russian Evgeniia Chikunova (still sixteen), and the Estonian Eneli Jefimova (14 years), second in ex aequo in 1’04 “25. Half a second from the podium Arianna Castiglioni, outgoing silver and qualified with the best time of the semifinals in 1’04 “31, who stops in fifth place.

For the 27-year-old Genoese runner, registered with Fiamme Azzurre and NC Azzurra 91 and coached by Cesare Casella – it is the fourth individual medal at the European short course championships after the hat-trick in Glasgow 2019: gold in the 100, silver in the 50 and bronze in the 200. The 23-year-old from Busto Arsizio is far from her initial intentions of Fiamme Gialle and Team Insubrika – coached by the federal coach Gianni – who broke down in the first 50 closed in the eighth intermediate in 30 “85.

Opposing souls in the words of the two blue. “Reconfirming is always difficult, but even more beautiful and rewarding. It wasn’t easy because the final was excellent and we could all win. We are competing a lot this year, but after the break due to the Pandemic I am happy to do it because this is my job and it is what I love to do: I am lucky – Carraro tells – The presence of Fabio (boyfriend Scozzoli ed) here in Kazan has given me even more peace of mind: only my dog ​​Clara is missing, but I hope to see her again soon “.

Realistic Castiglioni: “I knew I wasn’t feeling great. In the water I was not dissolved even yesterday in the heats and in the semifinals. I don’t get discouraged, because my season has been full of satisfactions ”.

Two finals and two silvers. Six rounds of competition and as many improvements. The novice Michele Lamberti, son of world champion Giorgio and freestyle stylist Tanya Vannini, he is the great surprise of the nouvelle vague of blue swimming. The Brescian, who just turns 21 today, first takes the podium of the 50 backstrokes and then that of the 100 butterfly, bringing Italy back to the medal in both specialties after four years.

In the backstroke final he stamped the Italian record of 22 “65. A lot of speed in the first pool and quality in the second allowed the athlete from Fiamme Gialle and Gam Team to keep up with the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov who won with the exit from diving in 22 “47, the record of the championships.

“I have yet to realize what has happened to me these days, because so many things have changed and happened. This medal, with the Italian record still lowered, is truly incredible, unexpected. I have received many calls, numerous messages and equally affectionate certificates in the last few hours, which have filled me with joy. I am very excited – explains Lamberti – A European silver has an absolute value. I know that for me now it will change a lot, maybe a lot, but it’s also nice that it does. I don’t want to stop; I want to grow and improve further. I know very well that my surname is important for this sport and for me it is an honor to have it “, he declared at the passage in the mixed zone next to Lorenzo Mora, sixth in 23” 19: “The start was very good, too bad I didn’t give continuity in the second 25 – underlines the 23-year-old from Emilia – I am still happy with my performance, because I am not really a sprinter and in view of the 100 and 200 I am an excellent viaticum. “The double distance specialist, registered with Fiamme Rosse and Amici Nuoto VVFF Modena and coached by Fabrizio Bastelli, is 45 cents away from the bronze Robert-Andrei Glinta in 22 “74.

Time to get on the podium and Michele Lamberti takes another silver, torn and wanted with strength, grit, determination and a great resilience. Excellent start, good pace in the turns and a touch perhaps a bit long that allows the Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo, author of the best time in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle a few minutes earlier, to slip in.

The blue closes with yet another personal improvement in 49 “79 (22” 89 – 26 “90), below the 50” 11 recorded in the semifinal and the 50 “17 of the heats starting from 52” ​​57 last January. The Hungarian precedes him on arrival for 11 cents and thanks to a masterful return lap swim in 26 “46. Next goal is the Italian record of Matteo Rivolta (49” 54), silver in 2015 and winner in 2017 ahead of the other blue Piero Codia.

It would have served her to improve the Italian leadership to aspire to the podium and the conditions seemed to be there after the 23 “99 swam in the semifinals, instead Silvia Di Pietro returns over 24 seconds and closes eighth in 24” 37. The Swedish Sarah Sjoestroem wins with the championship record in 23 “12, followed by the Polish Katarzyna Wasick (23” 49) and the Russian Maria Kameneva (23 “72), not far from the Italian record that the 27-year-old Roman – registered with the Carabinieri and CC Aniene, coached by Mirko Nozzolillo, holds in 23 “85.

“Yesterday’s weather was enough to leave satisfied. I was contracted in the water, in the end I disunited and here is explained the four tenths less than in the semifinal: they are too many. Really a pity “concludes the Italian sprinter.