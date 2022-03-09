Italy expects the first fusion reactor in the EU in 2028 so as not to depend on Russia – El Periodico de la Energía

Italy studies ways to reduce its energy dependency on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, such as increasing its gas production, and awaits the first nuclear fusion reactor in the European Union (EU) in 2028, the prime minister said today, Mario Draghi.

“As far as nuclear energy is concerned, the technical and economic commitment is focused on magnetic confinement fusion, which is currently the only possible way to build commercial reactors capable of generating electricity cheaply and sustainably,” Draghi said. in an appearance in Parliament.

The Prime Minister opted for the European strategy for fusion energy, developed by the EUROfusion Consortium, with funds of 500 million euros for the period 2021-2025.

“This consortium foresees the entry into operation of the first fusion reactor prototype between 2025 and 2028”, explained Draghi.

Italy is one of the countries most dependent on Russian gas -it imports 90% and 45% comes from that country-, which is why it is highly exposed to tensions with the Vladimir Putin regime, and it has also kept its nuclear power plants closed since 1990.

For this reason, Draghi, who has unequivocally supported Ukraine, is considering measures to not depend -or make it less- on Russian gas with a strategy based, among other factors, on the commitment to renewables and the reform of industrial policies.

Rome considers that “the only fundamental long-term strategy” is through renewable energies, but now we have to find a way to supply ourselves: “Everything we are experiencing now is a transition,” stressed the Prime Minister.

Italy will try to increase its own gas production, with the aim of reaching the target of 5,000 million cubic meters thanks to the ongoing tenders for the 2022-2023 period.

These new volumes of gas will be provided as a priority to the industry, although a reserve of “at least” a third of the total will go to small and medium-sized companies, because they do not want to hinder the recovery from the pandemic.

The warehouses will also be filled to ensure the supply of natural gas for next autumn, for the cold, “diversifying”, that is, resorting to other markets through supply lines such as those that come from the Caspian Sea or Africa.

Italy in any case intends to meet the goal of reaching 70 gigawatts of renewables before 2026 included in the Pandemic Recovery Plan, and to get more wind farms by simplifying bureaucracy.

In any case, Draghi opted for the investigation of formulas for obtaining energy for a cleaner future and highlighted some studies of reactors in United States and United Kingdom that work with very high magnetic fields.