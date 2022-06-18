Ito Bisonó about his mother: “She was able to work in the artistic and cultural environment of the country at a time when there was no quota for women”

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisono, expressed about the death of his mother Yvonne Hazawho was an outstanding lyrical singer in the country, that fires her with the sorrow that she will not be with himbut with the satisfaction of having had it for a long time and the commitment to continue the legacy it leaves the country.

“We are very calm because we were able to accompany my mother in her 84 years. She went quiet with her cheerful temperament, but we still have the commitment to take care of its imprint”said the official outside the place where his remains are being exposed.

Bisonó highlighted that one of his mother’s greatest achievements was “working in an artistic and cultural environment in the Dominican Republic at a time when there was no quota for women…, where they didn’t talk about it and with a cultural space that is not typical in the country”.

He also said that his mother, who came from a family of teachers and defenders of the country, directed Fine Arts and the National Theater and that she took him to the Duartian Institute, turning him into good values.

In that sense, he affirmed that this is what fills him and his whole family with pride and “That is the commitment we have, to move forward.”

The body of the minister’s mother will be cremated and he assured that “It was a decision that she made in life and that we are going to respect.”