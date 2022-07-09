It’s Cinema: Thor, Chinese propaganda, male prostitution and Russian competitiveness

movie premieres

Thor: Love And Thunder

The God of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) which, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi (JojoRabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. It is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarök (2017), the fourth film in the saga based on the Marvel comics created by cartoonist Jack Kirby, the editor Stan Lee and screenwriter Larry Lieber.

The Battle of Changjin Lake

The Battle of Changjinn Lake, of Chinese nationality, is the highest grossing movie of history thanks to propaganda message. Set in the second offensive phase of the Korean War, in which the Chinese soldiers won the Battle of Changjin Lake, in extreme weather conditions. The fighting between the United States and China took place from November 27 to December 24, 1950. In this bloody battle, with food shortages and a great difference in weapons, the Chinese troops managed to get ahead. They successfully blew up the Shuimen Bridge, resisting the American offensive and helping Korea.

moneyboys

Fei engages in prostitution illegally to support her familybut when he realizes that they are willing to accept his money but not his way of life, the relationship between them breaks down. Through her romance with a Long boyFei seems capable of finding a new lease on life, but then crosses paths with Xiaolai, the love of his youth, who confronts him with the guilt of his repressed past.

blessing

Siegfried Sassoon is a man who survived after fighting in the I World War and is decorated for his heroismbut on his return from the conflict he becomes a harsh critic of war policies of his government. During his years on the front lines he wrote poetry and was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front and ended up being one of the leading war poets of the time. Followed by aristocrats and literary stars, he maintains relationships with various men while tries to accept his homosexuality.

mali twist

Mali in the 1960s: the young people of Bamako dance to music imported from the West and dream of political renewal. Mali Twist focuses on Samba – a young socialist– That falls in love with the energetic Lara during one of his missions in the jungle. To escape her arranged marriage, she secretly runs away with him to the big city. But her husband will not allow it and the Revolution will soon will bring painful disappointments as they dream of a future together. Andrés Arconada interviews its director, Robert Guédiguian.

on the edge

tells the true story of the two best fencers of Russia. The former has been at the top for many years, while the latter has just made it to the national team and since then has been victorious in virtually every tournament she has competed in. The two women compete against each other to determine which is the best, both on and off the track.

dog tooth

Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, is aware that his friends have stolen material from drug lords for those who work. This will be the beginning of a spiral of fateful situations that will make him fight against time for his survival and that of his family. First feature film by José Luis Estañ, which portrays gloomy and miserable environments that move around the retail of cocaine in a film full of tension. Andrés Arconada interviews its protagonist and producer, Miguel Ángel Puro.

Premieres on platforms

The Perfect Man – Amazon

Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist at the popular Pergamon Museum in Berlin. To raise research funds for her work, she convinces him to participate in a study unusual: for three weeks, you have to make life with a humanoid robot adapted to your character, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the ideal companion for her. Alma meets Tom (Dan Stevens), a human-shaped machine one of a kind, created solely to complement her.

My secret identity – Filmin

Presented in the Official Section of the Locarno Festival, Movistar Plus+ premieres this French historical drama about a young woman who usurps another’s identity during World War I.

Nelie escapes a miserable life by becoming a front-line combat nurse in 1914. One day, she adopts the identity of Rose, a young man from a good familywho dies in front of her. She appears in her place at the house of Madame de Lengwil, to become the reader of this wealthy woman. The lie works beyond her expectations.

Dangerous Liaisons – Netflix

New remake, this time adapted to current times. Célène is 17 years old, she is idealistic, believes in love and is more interested in reading than in social networks. When leaves Paris to go to BiarritzShe will also have to separate from her partner, Pierre, for some time. She soon comes face to face with the evil elite of his new school: among which are a former movie star and queen of Instagram and a famous surfer (as dangerous as seductive). When she falls in love with him, Celene has no idea that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything That Happened – Netflix

Claire and Aidan, after making a pact to break off their relationship before leaving college, find themselves retracing the steps of their history together on their last night as a couple. Their epic reunion takes them to familiar and unexpected places, and makes them wonder if the love of the institute is meant to last forever.

Inu-Oh – Movistar Plus+

Movistar Plus+ premieres Japanese animation. Inu-Oh was a authentic Sarugaku Noh artist which was a great success in Japan during the 14th century. Today he is very little known because of the little information that exists about his work. Now, almost 600 years later, this project reflects the legendary friendship between Inu-Oh and a Biwa artist with whom she developed a deep friendship.

The Sea Monster – Netflix

In a time when terrifying creatures inhabited the seas, beast hunters were considered true heroes, and especially the popular Jacob Holland. But when young stowaway Maisie Brumble sneaks onto Holland’s legendary ship, he’s forced to lug around this ally. Together they embark on an epic journey across uncharted seas that will make history.

Series

The longest night is a thriller series set in a psychiatric prison called Baruca in which on December 24, a group of armed men cut off communications with the outside world to capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer.

If the guards give themselves over to them, it will all be over in minutes. But the prison director, Hugo, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack with the help of a few officials and the psychiatric inmates themselves. Without knowing it, they thus become the last obstacle in a conspiracy led by a group of very powerful men.

When everything you care about is at risk, your principles disappear and even your greatest enemy can become your best ally. Andrés Arconada receives Alberto Ammann in the studio.