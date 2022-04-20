It’s hard to find a cheaper 55-inch 4K Smart TV than this

At today’s sale price, it’s hard to believe we’re talking about a 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) smart TV with a 178° viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. If you need a new Smart TV for the new generation, maybe you should wait for us to share some bargains in 120 Hz.

Today we have the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4S on sale on Amazon. It is a 55-inch Smart TV that today reduces its price by almost half, so it may be your perfect time to get it.

It is an IPS-type LCD matrix manufactured by LG Display and is compatible with HDR10, a brightness of 330 nits and a color depth of 10 bits. In addition, thanks to its Quad Core processor (1.2 GHz) and its 2 GB DDR RAM memory, you will have a constant analysis of each frame to improve each image. As for storage, it has 8 GB of ROM.

This Smart TV has DTS and Dolby Digital sound decodingl For an immersive high power experience. In addition, its speakers will give you a power of up to 20 W (2 x 10 W) with Bass Reflex for deep bass and clear treble. In terms of connectivity, it incorporates up to 3 HDMI (1 port compatible with ARC), 3 USB 2.0, Wi-Fi compatible with

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect your accessories and share content very easily.

The possibilities of Android TV + PatchWall

Android TV now has the Google Assistant built in. In this way, it allows us to use our voice to control Xiaomi products that are connected to the same subnet from the television and act as a home automation control center for the ecosystem of this brand’s products. With built-in Chromecast you can project the screen of your smartphone on television.

In addition to this operating system, it has PatchWall, an interface software developed by Xiaomi that allows us to access our own apps and content, as well as personalized recommendations that it generates from the analysis of the content that we usually play.

In this flash offer on Amazon, this Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4S has reduced its price by almost half, by 43%, going from costing 699 euros to €396.10a price that is hard to believe for a 55-inch 4K Smart TV with 302.90 euros less.

