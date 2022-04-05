Ivan Rakitic gave away his uniform to the Camp Nou stands

Sports

Mexico City /

Ivan RakiticSevilla midfielder, return to Camp Nou to play against Barcelona, ​​was the first time he played in his old house with an audience presentso this time he could feel the affection of the culé fans.

number 10 of Lopetegui’s painting, on the sporting side, did not have a good comebacksince the Seville fell by the minimum against Barcelona; with this, lost second place in the table before his own Barcawho reached 13 consecutive games without losing.

Rakitic was applauded by the Barcelona fansand he, in response to affection, he ended up giving away his complete uniform to the harrow, yes, complete, so he had to leave the court in his shorts.

the croatian had a big step for him Barcawhere won 13 titles. His way with the Catalans it started right in the last season of XavAnd before retirement, Ivan himself would have removed the position of the current coach.

Rakitic left in 2020 of the team that Ronald Koeman took at that time, after the resounding rout they suffered against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Rakitic’s numbers at Barcelona

  • 310 games

  • 35 goals

  • 42 assists

  • 13 titles

