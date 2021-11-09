‘I’ve never seen Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek movies’

Would you ever believe someone who claims they have never seen a movie with Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek? Difficult to consider it a credible thing, don’t you think? Imagine, now, that that someone has at one point even found himself acting alongside both of them: this is the case of Harish Patel in The Eternals.

The Indian actor, who took part in Chloe Zhao’s film as the Kingo’s butler, Karun, has in fact admitted that he has never seen a film that featured one of his two famous co-stars in the cast, despite being obviously aware of the fame of both (by the way: Angelina Jolie said she was against a spin off on Thena without the other Eternals).

“To tell the truth, I’ve never seen one of their films. I may have seen one of Angelina’s films, but I haven’t watched all of it. I can not star stopped for too long. I’ve only heard of it. I was called for a table read right after my audition, there were all those stars there, except Angelina. They were all there. I felt part of the family from day one“were the words of the actor.

Not bad, however: the good Harish will surely be able to recover when he feels like it! Returning to the other characters in the film Chloe ZhaoMeanwhile, a new poster from The Eternals showed us Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman.