Ivonne Haza dies, glory of national art

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor -Itó- Bisonó, reported that his mother, Ivonne Haza del Castillo, glory of national art, died this Thursday afternoon at the age of 83.

“This afternoon my dear mother left in peace to meet the Lord, she was accompanied by her children and grandchildren until the last moment. Mommy, you will be remembered for your great legacy to Dominican culture; the lady of classical music forever, ”Bisonó reported through her Twitter account.

The cause of his death has not been revealed so far.

As a classical music singer

Haza was a renowned classical music singer who started on stage in 1958; Since then, she has had a career spanning more than 50 years, appearing on multiple occasions at the National Theater; in addition to several international scenarios.

On March 13, 1958, Haza went on stage for the first time as a professional singer, in the auditorium of the Salomé Ureña Institute for Ladies, interpreting the Arias of the Messiah of George Frideric Handel?, by Manuel Marino Miniño.

“To the student that you put an instrument in his hand, you put a future,” said the Dominican teacher, who has accumulated more than 30 years as a singing teacher and speech therapist.

“La Diva Dominicana” told Listin, in 2008, that culture instills essential values ​​for the development of the individual in society, such as order, discipline, study habit, taste for research, but also, a concern to know dress and perform

“When you listen to a symphony, a concert, you give yourself a gift,” he said at the time.