Jack Harlow Admits He Didn’t Watch ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Before Being Cast For Reboot

For many years, the red carpet of the Met Gala is reputed to be the best place to get confessions from celebrities. This year’s edition took place on Monday and on occasion, Jack Harlow did not fail to shine.

Harlow reveals his acting role

Dressed in an elegant suit from the famous brand Givenchy, Jack Harlow confided that his main role in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump“, came despite the fact that he had never watched the film before.

At the microphone of vogue Monday night, the Louisville native revealed, “I obviously knew the movie. It’s an iconic title and I saw the movie poster – but didn’t watch it until I was offered the part.” Before continuing : “I see why it’s a classic“, praising the original version released in 1992which featured Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

His second album expected this Friday

Although he has an acting role to play in this film, Harlow does not forget his main title, that of singer artist. Indeed, the second studio album of the American comes out this Friday. An opus that will look great with large-scale collaborations. On Tuesday May 3, the artist delivered the list of songs, without failing to mention the “legends” with which he collaborated this time. We find there in particular Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.