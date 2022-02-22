Jaime Munguía and the path to reach Canelo Álvarez

The Tijuanense finished D’Mitrius Ballard in three rounds, but what must he do to have a chance against the absolute champion at 168 pounds?

On Saturday night in Tijuana’s Plaza Monumental, the undefeated Mexican Jaime Munguia He sent a message with his solid three-round knockout victory over D’Mitrius Ballard.

Munguia He showed that he is more than ready for the great championship battles and names are not missing from his list, although it is clear that the ultimate goal is Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican Jaime Munguía only needed three rounds to finish D’Mitrius Ballard. Getty Images

In the past the name of Munguia has been in orbit Cinnamon and even in 2020 the coach of CinnamonEddy Reynoso, declared to ESPN Knockouts what “We would like to fight with fighters from another country, not Mexicans“, referring to a possible fight with Munguia.

However, the path is getting narrower and there is a possibility that they will end up in the ring in the near future.

But what do you need Munguia for that chance against Cinnamon?

The scenario is not easy Munguiawhich must pass over some champions and even possible rivals of Alvarez to be at the top of the list.

The first obstacle in the way of Munguia is the Dominican Charles Adams in an eliminatory fight to dispute the belt of the World Boxing Councilwho currently has as monarch in the 160 pounds Jermall Charlo.

adames He is 21-1 with 16 knockouts and is riding a three-fight win streak, including a majority decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko Last December.

In case of defeating adameswaiting is the Middleweight champion, Jermall Charlowho is undefeated with a record of 32-0 and 22 chloroforms.

Yes Munguia decide to go down the path of world boxing organizationa tie awaits him against the tough Kazakh Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 knockouts), however, the monarch of the organism Demetrius Andrade decided to jump to 168 pounds and the title could be vacated.

In the past, Munguia has also expressed interest in facing the winner of the match between the Japanese Ryouta Murata (super champion of the world boxing association) and Gennady Golovkin (monarch of the International Boxing Federation), but the fight that was scheduled for December 29 in Saitama was postponed due to Japan’s restrictions on the entry of foreigners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regular champion of the WBAthe Cuban guy erislandy lara (28-3-3, 16 chloroforms), could be another name in the way of Munguia in his quest for a championship at 160 pounds.

Canelo Álvarez is the absolute champion at 168 pounds, but he has not yet defined his next rival. Getty Images

So much Golovkin What Laura have already fought in the past against Cinnamon and GGG could still be shaping up for a rematch against the Mexican.

Now while Munguia defines his path and consolidates it to lift a championship in the middleweight before placing himself at the head of the line of challengers, Cinnamon He must also define his future, he is a unified champion (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF) at Super Middleweight and has flirted with going up to the Light Heavyweight to face Russian Dmitry Bivol, a difficult fight against a defensive fighter who accumulates a record of 19-0 with 11 knockouts.

He is also undefeated David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) has been actively campaigning to fight Cinnamon and he has the advantage that he is already in Super Middleweight, so he does not need to move up in division like MunguiaHowever, he does not have any title in his possession and the last time he had the opportunity to fight for one he did not make weight on the scale against Roamer Alexis Angulo.

But even, at this point, we could not rule out an unofficial tie between Benavidez and Munguiaalready with a belt in his possession, to face Cinnamonas long as both keep winning.