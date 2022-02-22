Jamal Edwards ‘suffered heart attack after DJ session,’ claims friend

Celebrity tributes have flooded social media after the YouTube star and SBTV founder died, aged 31, over the weekend.

The cause of her death was not initially revealed, but her mother, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, released a statement attributing it to a “brief illness”.

But a friend has claimed that Jamal went into cardiac arrest in his bedroom after returning home from a late-night DJ set.





“The details are still unclear but we were told it was a heart attack,” the friend, called Dwayne, told MailOnline.

“He went out to DJ on Saturday night and finally got home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The family is still trying to come to terms with everything, but we have heard that his mother found him in his room and called an ambulance.”

Edwards founded the online music platform SBTV when he was just 15 years old and helped launch the careers of artists like Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave. He received an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

Tributes being paid in Acton High Street / Pennsylvania

On Monday night, Acton residents gathered under a high street mural depicting Edwards to leave flowers, candles and Chelsea FC shirts and listen to hip-hop.

Kal Di Paola of the Acton Unframed grassroots public arts project told The Independent: “We hope that the vigil will help those who knew him (or his), come together to process their grief and show their respect and admiration for a young man who has accomplished so much in his short life, and he has. a lot for the community from him.”

As many music industry figures paid tribute to Edwards, rapper Ghetts revealed a prescient post by Edwards a decade ago.

He said: “We all die. The goal is not to live forever, the goal is to create something that does.”

Ghetts reposted the message, adding: “Mission accomplished bro. He flies high. Thanks.”

News of Jamal’s death first broke on social media on Sunday, with his mother releasing a statement Monday morning.

She said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated.

“He was the center of our world. As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to mourn this unimaginable loss.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to me and to many.

“Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”